Former Irish footballer Robbie Keane has reportedly fled Israel following a surprise attack from Hamas on Saturday morning.

Robbie Keane, who is the current manager of Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv, reportedly sheltered in a panic room for several hours with his assistant manager and former Republic of Ireland teammate Rory Delap.

The pair have now fled to Greece, according to UK radio station Talksport.

Maccabi Tel Aviv were due to play Hapoel Jerusalem in the Israeli Premier League on Sunday, but all games in the region have now been postponed indefinitely due to the attacks.

"The Maccabi Tel Aviv club, its managers, players and employees give strength to the security forces, the residents of the south and of all Israel in these difficult times," Maccabi Tel Aviv said in a statement.

"Please listen to the instructions of security forces and stay safe."

Keane, who is Ireland's record goalscorer and appearance-maker, took over at Maccabi Tel Aviv in June and faced political criticism in Ireland for accepting a job in Israel.

Sinn Féin TD Chris Andrews led criticism of Keane's move to Maccabi Tel Aviv, claiming that Keane had joined a "racist and apartheid club" on account of Israel's actions in Palestine.

Keane was pressed on the issue in a press conference after joining the club but said he did not want to "get into politics".

"I don't want to get into politics. This is the last time I will say it, I certainly don't want to get into politics. I'm here as a football man and someone that loves the game, so I will certainly just focus on that but thanks for your question," Keane said at a press conference in June.

More than 1,100 people have died since Saturday morning's attack, with Israel hitting more than 500 targets in Palestine during strikes on Sunday night.

The strikes came after the Israeli Government declared war on Sunday, giving the green light for "significant military steps" to retaliate against Hamas.

Israeli media reports that over 700 people were killed in the Hamas attacks on Saturday morning.