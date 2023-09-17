President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins has laid a wreath to remember all members of An Garda Síochána who have lost their lives in the service in the 101 years since the foundation of the Irish state.

The remembrance ceremony took place at the newly refurbished Garda Monument of Remembrance at Garda Headquarters in the Phoenix Park on Saturday afternoon.

The renovated monument, which was unveiled by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, features the names of all gardaí who have died in service in the last 101 years.

President Higgins said Ireland owes a "debt of gratitude" to all those who serve in An Garda Síochána and the emergency services.

"All those who commit their working lives to An Garda Siochana contribute to the public good, protecting our citizens from harm and assisting them in what are often, for citizens and communities, their darkest, most painful moments.

"As President of Ireland, on behalf of all the people of Ireland, I thank them for their service."

Speaking at the unveiling on Saturday, Harris said the monument "honors all our colleagues who have died during the course of their careers with An Garda Síochána".

"Today is a day that offers us time to commemorate those loved ones and all they achieved in life – inside and outside of An Garda Síochána. Their lives meant so much to so many," Harris continued.

"I hope that every day as we pass this Monument that we think of those whose names are inscribed here. I also hope that it will prompt all Garda personnel to think of our own service and the crucial role we all play to keep people safe."

Several family members of gardaí who have died in service also attended Saturday's ceremony, with three relatives reading reflections.

More than 1,800 gardaí and Garda staff have died in service since the foundation of An Garda Síochána in 1922.

The monument was originally unveiled in 1966.