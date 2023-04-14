The Script has confirmed that its co-founder and lead guitarist Mark Sheehan has died at the age of 46 following a short illness.

The band shared the news on their social media accounts on Friday evening, April 14.

"Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away in hospital after a brief illness," the band said in a tweet accompanied by a photograph of Sheehan.

"The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time."

Sheehan, a native of Dublin, is survived by his wife Rita and his three children Cameron, Avery, and Lili.

Sheehan missed The Script's tour of the US last year. The Script frontman Danny O'Donoghue said at the time that Sheehan missed the tour due to family commitments.

"It’s his story to tell, but yeah, I guess if I could paraphrase, his children needed a father and his wife needed a husband," O'Donoghue told the Sunday World last year.

Sheehan later rejoined the band for a string of concerts in Belfast, Dublin, and Cork last summer.

Sheehan helped found The Script along with O'Donoghue and drummer Glen Power in 2001.

The indie group became an international phenomenon in 2008 with the release of their debut album "The Script" thanks to the popularity of tracks such as "The Man Who Can't Be Moved" and "Breakeven."

The group landed their biggest hit with the release of "Hall of Fame" in 2012, topping both the Irish and UK charts.

The Script has released six studio albums and embarked on six world tours.