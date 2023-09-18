Tributes have poured in for an Irish man's wife who died after a botulism outbreak in Bordeaux during the Rugby World Cup in France.

Marie Grypioti, a 32-year-old Greek native, tragically died on Tuesday after eating sardines at a wine bar in the French city. Her Irish husband was also hospitalized after contracting the rare foodborne illness.

Marie and her husband, who is from County Mayo, were married last May and visited Bordeaux for Ireland's Rugby World Cup game against Romania on September 9.

Scientific tests have confirmed the presence of botulism in sardines served at the Tchin Tchin Wine Bar in Bordeaux.

Tributes have poured in for Marie, a chemical laboratory scientist who obtained her bachelor's degree in chemistry from the University of Crete.

The university described her as a "lively and active presence" and offered its condolences to her family.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

"Our deepest condolences to her parents and her husband, to whom we wish a speedy recovery and strength to overcome the personal loss," the university said in a statement.

Mayo councilor Michael Kilcoyne also paid tribute to Marie, describing news of her death as "absolutely awful".

"They are a lovely family and all we can do is extend our support and sympathy," Kilcoyne said.

Fellow Mayo councilor Ger Deere also offered her condolences to Marie's family.

At least 12 people who ate sardines at the Tchin Tchin Wine Bar between September 4 and September 10 have been hospitalized with suspected botulism, according to a report in the Irish Sun.

Marie's husband remains in ICU but has responded well to antitoxins and is expected to make a full recovery.

Her husband's family have raised concerns about her treatment, stating that she attended hospitals in Bordeaux and Paris but did not receive potentially life-saving anti-toxin treatment, according to the Irish Independent.

The Independent reports that the woman was originally hospitalized in Bordeaux after falling ill but was deemed well enough to be discharged. The couple returned to Paris when Marie's condition deteriorated, prompting her husband to rush her to hospital in the French capital.

A source close to the family told the publication that Marie did not receive antitoxin treatment in the hospital in Paris.