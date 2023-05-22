Gardaí said they are appealing for witnesses following the single-vehicle traffic collision in Co Mayo on Saturday, May 20.

Shortly after 8:15 pm, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a tractor overturned on a local road (L1610) at Scarduane near Claremorris.

The driver and sole occupant of the tractor, a 13-year-old boy, was treated at the scene for serious injuries and removed to Galway University Hospital.

The boy was subsequently transferred to Temple Street Hospital, Dublin where he passed away on Sunday, May 21.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road at the crash site has since fully reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on (094) 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

A post on RIP.ie reads: "Kyle aged 13 years died tragically following an accident.

"Kyle will be sadly missed by his loving parents Janny and Lisa, brothers Morgan, Alex and Ethan, grandparents Seamus and Veronica Nevin and Renate Pilbrow, his cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and his many friends."

A funeral will be held this Thursday, May 25 at 2 pm at Church of the Immaculate Conception, Roundfort, Hollymount in Co Mayo, to be followed by burial in Roundfort Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the Roundfort, Robeen and Carras Parish Facebook page.

On Monday, St. Colman's College in Claremorris said in a social media post: "Our school community is deeply saddened by the sudden death of our first-year student, Kyle Pilbrow.

"Kyle will be remembered for his lovely personality, his friendly smile and his pleasant demeanour.

"We will all miss him terribly as a school community and we are keeping his mam and dad and his three brothers, Ethan, Alex and Morgan, in our thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time.

"May Kyle's gentle soul Rest in Peace."

In Ireland, the minimum age limit to drive work vehicles such as land tractors on public roads is 16 years old.

Local Fine Gael councilor Tom Connolly from Claremorris has said that the local community is devastated by the tragedy.

“It’s a very tight-knit community and everyone is shocked and devastated by the news,” he told the Irish Independent. “It’s a very sad case. The family and the local community is devastated by this awful news,” he said.

“I want to send my sincere condolences to his family.”