Cereal and snacks giant Kellogg Company and its charitable funds have pledged more than $1.63 million (€1.5m) in food and cash to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic across the European region.

Working with its charity partners, Kellogg Company will distribute more than 15 million servings of food, which equates to 66 truckloads and 460 tonnes, to food banks and feeding programs in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Ireland.

In addition to food, Kellogg Company and its charitable funds will be donating $546,300 (€500,000) in cash to help with the distribution of this food, and to support its food bank partners across Europe, to ensure that food is delivered to those who need it most.

In Ireland, Kellogg will work with Food Cloud to provide 1 million servings of food to charity partners and organizations.

Kellogg Market Head of Ireland, Ruth Hughes commented “This is a very sad and difficult situation for so many people and inevitably in these troubling times those impacted the most are those who are least able to cope. That’s why we are doing our part by providing much-needed food and cash donations to food banks across Ireland and Europe to support the vital work they are doing. Our goal is to get as much food as we can to the people who need it most.”

Kellogg has a long history of helping to deliver support to families and children in need through its Better Days purpose platform, launched in 2013. To date, Kellogg Company and its charitable funds have committed almost $7.64 million (€7m) in cash and food to support COVID 19 global hunger relief efforts.

Kellogg Europe is also supporting the Publicis ‘Shop Responsibly’ campaign, which encourages people to stay home, stay safe, respect elderly people and health workers’ shopping hours, keep two meters apart and only buy what’s needed.

