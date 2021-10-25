Jacqueline Kennedy was named America's favorite first lady in a new poll, which saw Melania Trump second from the bottom in popularity.

Zogby Analytics polled a sampling of Americans on what they thought of the most recent 12 women who served in the role.

The results were based on how many of the 5,437 likely voters said each of the first ladies was great.

Jackie came in first with a 65 percent favorable score, leading the nearest competition by 14 points.

Michelle Obama came in second at 51 percent, while Nancy Reagan came in at a close third at 50 percent.

The top three scoring women were wives to some of the United State's most popular former presidents, reports The Daily Mail.

Jill Biden, the current occupant in the role, scored near the middle at 39 percent.

At the bottom of the list were three women who were either controversial in their own right or married to controversial presidents.

Pat Nixon, whose husband Richard Nixon resigned rather than face impeachment from the Watergate scandal, ranked dead last with a 28 percent score. Meanwhile, Melania Trump came in second from last at 34 percent, and Hillary Clinton ranked third from the bottom at 35%.

The Kennedys were seen as a glamorous young couple when they entered the White House in 1961, and Jackie herself became a subject of public fascination after the assassination of her husband Jack Kennedy in Dallas in 1963.

She married Aristotle Onassis, becoming known as 'Jackie O,' and continued to fascinate the public until her death in 1994.