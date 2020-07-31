A Seaview Sessions Production, A Night in With Brian Kennedy continues featuring Brian up close and personal with a new set of his most popular songs, guests and chat streamed live from Dublin at 3 p.m., EST.

Tune in to Brian’s Facebook page to enjoy his third live-streamed concert, this Saturday, August 1, at 3pm EST.

Brian’s first two live Facebook concerts on July 4 and July 18 instantly became enormously popular and reached over 50,000 fans from around the world regardless of the time zone.

“It’s so exciting that people are able to join us from all over the world,” Brian says.

“I just love that the internet has become a virtual venue that people can access safely at this time, especially as the regular venues are shut and live shows aren’t possible right now. I also love talking about the books I’m reading, what I’m binge-watching these days, and also taking song requests. I can hardly wait to see you all this Saturday!”

This special intimate event is designed to allow fans to enjoy the most dynamic of solo music performances and send in their song requests all in real-time. Like all artists, Brian’s concerts have been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A U.S. tour is currently being planned for 2021 and beyond.

Brian will participate in the first Minnesota Fringe Virtual Festival 2020 which will stream online from July 30 to August 9. Brian has prepared a very special intimate concert event featuring a set of his most popular songs and more.

Go to www.minnesotafringe.org, sign-up, and purchase a “button” ($5) which will allow you to enter the digital hub and locate his concert. For additional information call 612-872-1212.

“I’m so excited to be part of the Minnesota Fringe Virtual Festival this year…my very first in the U.S.!” Brian says.

Minnesota Fringe, the largest performing arts festival in the Midwest area of the United States, connects adventurous artists with adventurous audiences by creating open, supportive forums for free and diverse artistic expression.