The Irish Embassy in America has taken to Twitter to post a series of famous celebrities wearing Aran sweaters, including Elvis Presley, after pop star Taylor Swift donned the Irish jumper to promote her new album.

Swift put a renewed international focus on the traditional knitted sweater from the Aran Islands when she promoted her new album "folklore", prompting the Irish Embassy to dig for images of other famous celebrities who have worn the comfortable jumpers.

We can neither confirm nor deny speculation that Taylor is a direct descendant of Jonathan Swift. But she clearly adheres to the Swiftian maxim that “the proper words in the proper places are the true definition of style.” #Folklore https://t.co/7rErmzIS8Z — Embassy of Ireland USA (@IrelandEmbUSA) July 25, 2020

Aran sweaters, however, have been popular overseas for generations, evoking images of rugged fishermen from the west of Ireland, and the Irish Embassy documented the sweater's long-term popularity among Hollywood's elite in their Twitter series.

The Embassy posted a picture of Swift alongside "Avengers" star Chris Evans, who caused hysteria when he donned an Aran sweater in the 2019 thriller "Knives Out."

Yes, we can confirm that an Aran sweater is absolutely guaranteed to make anyone look like @taylorswift13 or @ChrisEvans. #Folklore pic.twitter.com/t7itY0Mva9 — Embassy of Ireland USA (@IrelandEmbUSA) July 23, 2020

Fans were so enamored with Evans's sweater that Blarney Woolen Mills, which has made the traditional sweater since 1823, reported a 150% increase in sales.

The official Knives Out Twitter account, meanwhile, temporarily changed its name to the "Chris Evans Sweater Stan Account" to reflect the public mood.

Read more: Chris Evans' Irish Aran sweater in "Knives Out" goes viral and we love it

Film critic Anna Menta summed up the hysteria in a viral tweet last November.

"The only thing I will say about Knives Out is that, upon seeing Chris Evans in a sweater, the girl next to me gasped and said very softly and tenderly, 'Sweater,'" Menta said on Twitter.

The only thing I will say about Knives Out is that, upon seeing Chris Evans in a sweater, the girl next to me gasped and said very softly and tenderly, “Sweater.” — Anna Menta (@annalikestweets) November 7, 2019

The Embassy later posted pictures of Elvis Presley and Steve McQueen in the famous Irish knitwear alongside the caption, "The King & The King of Cool. Men of Aran."

The King & The King of Cool.

Men of Aran. #Folklore https://t.co/XPytJnijXo pic.twitter.com/ZV31Cxk7Zh — Embassy of Ireland USA (@IrelandEmbUSA) July 24, 2020

Elvis was pictured wearing the sweater on the set of his iconic 1957 movie "Jailhouse Rock", while McQueen wore the traditional Irish jumper in the ultra-cool 1968 movie "The Thomas Crown Affair."

Other iconic celebrities, like Marylin Monroe and Grace Kelly, have also been snapped in Aran sweaters in the past, but the Embassy hasn't gotten round to posting them yet.

Read more: Irish Aran sweaters for dogs? America is loving them