Irish police are investigating after a couple died in a house fire in County Roscommon in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Joey Tumulty, 54, and his partner Nuala Kenny, 44, died after a fire broke out in their home in Gurth, South Roscommon at about 2 a.m. on Thursday, May 13.

Three units of the fire brigade and an ambulance attended the scene on Thursday and were assisted by gardaí from Roscommon, Clonark, and the Galway town of Ballinasloe.

Read more Local Galway community rallies to repair neighbor's roof destroyed by fire

The two bodies were found inside the house, which suffered extensive damage during the fire. They have now been removed from the scene and taken to Galway University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The house was also sealed off for a technical examination and gardaí are awaiting results from both the technical examination and the post-mortem before deciding what course of action to take.

State pathologist Dr. Margaret Bolster has been informed.

The deaths of Tumulty, who worked in a local farm supply business in Ballinasloe, and Kenny, who worked as a healthcare worker in Clonburren, have shocked the local community.

Fr. Michael Molly, the parish priest of Moore, said that the victims were well-known in the area and that their deaths have caused deep shock in the local community.

Read more Shock as Irish cop's home victim to arson

"It’s a terrible shock to the people, a terrible tragedy for the families involved and the shockwaves are spreading through the community," he told the Roscommon Herald. "It’s a close-knit community and the families are well known and our thoughts and prayers are with them at this very difficult time."

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to contact them at Roscommon Garda Station on 090 6437102, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.