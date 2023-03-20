Two gardai (Irish police) in Naas, County Kildaire, helped to deliver a baby on the side of a busy M7 motorway.

Garda Richard Oxley and Garda Sean Smyth were on overnight duty at Naas Garda Station last Wednesday, March 8 when they were alerted to the incident by the Command and Control Centre.

An urgent call for help came in from a couple who were traveling from Carlow to Dublin along the M7. According to Her.ie, the woman's contractions started to get closer and were just a minute apart by the time the gardaí arrived at the scene.

Oxley and Smyth located the couple and “kicked straight into action" to provide urgent medical assistance to the mother and baby, reports the Irish Mirror.

The mother gave birth to a “beautiful, healthy baby boy" just as the Ambulance Service arrived on the scene. Thankfully, the baby was delivered healthy and safe.

Gardaí added, "We are so thrilled to know that this little family are all doing well, and baby is taking it all in after an exciting trip into the world!"