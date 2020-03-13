An Irish-American SWAT officer was shot and killed in Philadelphia on Friday while serving out a warrant, according to local news outlets.

SWAT Corporal James O'Connor, 46, was shot in the Frankford area of the city at around 5:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

O'Connor was part of a SWAT team with the task of arresting a suspect in connection to a 2019 homicide. They were serving a warrant at a home on Bridge Street, in Frankfort, when someone opened fire through a closed door on the second floor of the building, striking O'Connor on the shoulder.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A SWAT officer returned fire and struck two people in the lower extremities, according to a source.

The homicide suspect was not shot and was arrested by SWAT officers.

The other two people shot in the home were rushed to Einstein Medical Center and are said to be in a stable condition.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw confirmed the news and offered her condolences to O'Connor's family. She paid tribute to his bravery.

"It takes a special person to do this job and that's who this corporal was," Outlaw said.

O'Connor had served in law enforcement for 23 and spent the last 15 years in SWAT.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

His son is a Philadelphia police officer while his daughter is a member of the US Air Force.

