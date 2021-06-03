People in Ireland with Android phones have been warned to be aware of a fake delivery text scam that is currently circulating malicious software in Ireland.

The malware allows cybercriminals to steal passwords and sensitive data, including financial information. Hackers are also able to access a victim's contact list and spread the message to other people.

Ireland's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said in a statement on Wednesday that it had received reports of a spyware software called Flubot, which has been targeting Android phones.

Cybercriminals have been sending text messages to victims claiming that they missed the delivery of a package or that their order is on the way.

The text messages contain a link to a fake website that bears a striking resemblance to a legitimate delivery website.

The victim will then be asked to download two files, which contain malicious code, and will be subsequently be asked to allow an untrusted app to be downloaded onto their phone.

The NCSC advised people not to click on any links if they receive such a text message and additionally advised people to delete the message.

The NCSC said that the issue was only currently affecting Android devices, such as Samsung, Google, and Huawei. Apple devices are not currently affected.

Anyone expecting a delivery is advised to check its status on the company's official website.

Meanwhile, anyone who clicked the link and installed the untrusted app is advised to perform a factory reset on the device.

The NCSC also advised anyone who downloaded the app to reset all of their account passwords.

Mobile operator Three also warned customers about the Flubot malware, advising people to delete any suspicious texts and to avoid clicking on any suspicious links.

"We’ve been made aware of a FluBot scam text circulating. We would like to warn our customers to take the following actions if they receive a text message that looks like the one below: Do not click on any links. Remove the text from your phone," the company said on Twitter.

✅ Customer notice ✅ We’ve been made aware of a FluBot scam text circulating. We would like to warn our customers to take the following actions if they receive a text message that looks like the one below: 🔗 Do not click on any links

🗑️ Remove the text from your phone pic.twitter.com/ZwLEnSg4Z2 — Three Ireland (@ThreeIreland) June 2, 2021