Abbeyleix in Co Laois was named Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2023 at the SuperValu TidyTown Awards which were hosted in Dublin’s Croke Park on Friday, October 6.
As well as being named Ireland's Tidiest Town for 2023, Abbeyleix was also named Ireland's Tidiest Small Town.
This is the first time that Abbeyleix claimed the title of Ireland's Tidiest Town and only the second time that a town from Co Laois won the overall distinction.
"We have been absolutely blown away with the emails, texts, messages and general well wishes," the Abbeyleix TidyTown committee said afters its big wins on Friday.
"Sincere apologies if we haven’t replied & please bear with us as we try and make sense of it all and count our blessings on living in such a wonderful town and community."
Ireland's Tidiest Town for 2023 is... Abbeyleix!
Massive congrats to @AbbeyleixTidy. This is the first time the Laois town has been crowned Ireland's Tidiest Town, previously they held the title of Ireland's Tidiest Small Town in 2021. #SuperValuTidyTowns23 @SuperValuIrl pic.twitter.com/k2AKQUjnSP— TidyTowns Ireland (@TidyTownsIre) October 6, 2023
887 towns were competing this year in the SuperValu TidyTowns competition, which has been running since 1958.
On Friday, more than 600 TidyTowns volunteers were present at the SuperValu TidyTowns awards ceremony, with the event live-streamed to thousands more online.
Heather Humphreys, Ireland's Minister for Rural and Community Development, was on hand for Friday's ceremonies, where she also presented awards to the winners of the new Town Centre First award.
SuperValu has been the competition’s main sponsor for over 30 years, and Ian Allen, Managing Director of SuperValu, announced the results with Minister Humphreys.
Minister Humphreys said: "I offer my warmest congratulations to Abbeyleix and all of its TidyTowns volunteers for being crowned Ireland’s tidiest town for 2023.
“This is a truly great achievement and a special moment of immense pride for Abbeyleix and indeed the wider county of Laois.
“Having first entered the competition in 1960, Abbeyleix today continues to showcase all that is good about innovation, sustainability, community spirit and volunteerism. This is at the core of what the competition is all about.”
The Minister continued: “As always, the standard of competition was extremely high this year in all categories, with 887 entries received overall.
“I want to pay tribute to all the winners today across all the various categories.
“In particular, I want to recognise the vital role of TidyTowns volunteers across the country who are working so hard all year round to ensure our communities are vibrant, sustainable places to live, work and visit. You are truly an inspiration, and the embodiment of everything that is good in our communities.”
What an amazing day in Croke Park for this year's SuperValu TidyTowns awards!
It was a brilliant year for all the volunteers from @AbbeyleixTidy, which was named Ireland’s Tidiest Town and Tidiest Small Town. #SuperValuTidyTowns23 #TidyTowns @SuperValuIrl pic.twitter.com/2cMRYG4mYL— Department of Rural and Community Development (@DeptRCD) October 6, 2023
Below are all of the winners from the 2023 SuperValu TidyTowns awards:
Ireland’s Tidiest Village 2023
- Geashill, Co Offaly
Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town 2023
- Abbeyleix, Co Laois
Ireland’s Tidiest Large Town 2023
- Killarney, Co Kerry
Ireland’s Tidiest Large Urban Centre 2023
- Cork South, Co Cork
Regional Award Winner 2023
- Midlands & East
Tree Project Award
- Shannon TidyTowns, Co Clare
Climate Action Award
- Youth Award: Balbriggan TidyTowns, Co. Dublin
- Runner Up: Kilsheelan TidyTowns, Co Tipperary
- Village and Small Town Category: Ballyduff TidyTowns, Co Kerry
- Large Town and Large Urban Centre Category: Baldoyle TidyTowns, Co Dublin
Sustainable Development Goal Award
- Runner Up: Baldoyle TidyTowns, Co Dublin
- Youth Category: Kilsheelan TidyTowns, Co Tipperary
- Village and Small Town Category: Ballyphehane TidyTowns, Co Cork
- Large Town and Large Urban Centre Category: Rush TidyTowns, Co Dublin
Young Persons in TidyTowns Award
- National Award Winner: Tipperary TidyTowns, Co Tipperary
- Highly Commended:
- Adare TidyTowns, Co Limerick
- Athboy TidyTowns, Co Meath
- Balbriggan TidyTowns, Co Dublin
- Tipperary TidyTowns, Co Tipperary
Island Award
- National Winner: Bere Island, Co Cork
- Highly Commended: Sherkin Island, Co Cork
Gaeltacht Award
- National Winner: Beal an Mhuirthead, Co Maigh Eo
- Highly Commended: Carraig Airt, Co Dún Na nGall
Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) Town Challenge Award
- National Winner: Arklow TidyTowns, Co Wicklow
The Waters and Communities Award
- National Winner: Milltownpass TidyTowns, Co Westmeath
- Regional Winners:
- Midlands & East - Milltownpass TidyTowns, Co Westmeath
- North West & West - Ballyhaunis TidyTowns, Co Mayo
- South East - Leighlinbridge Improvement Group, Bagenalstown Improvement Group, Carlow TidyTowns, Co Carlow
- South West & Mid-West - Askeaton Ballysteen Natural Heritage, Co Limerick
- Regional Highly Commended:
- Midlands & East - Bettystown TidyTowns, Co Meath
- North West & West - Ripple Project Team (on behalf of Greenhills Biodiversity Group and Residents Association, Ballina, Co Mayo)
- South East - Ahare River & Biodiversity Development Group, Co Wexford
- South West & Mid-West - Ballineen and Enniskeane TidyTowns Association, Co Cork
Heritage Awards
- National Winner: Williamstown TidyTowns, Co Galway
All-Ireland Pollinator Plan - Local Authority Pollinator Award
- National Winner: Raheny Tidy Village Group, Co Dublin
- Large Town Regional Winners:
- Midlands & East - Raheny Tidy Village Group, Co. Dublin
- North West & West - Buncrana TidyTowns, Co Donegal
- South East - Clonmel TidyTowns, Co Tipperary
- South West & Mid-West - Cobh TidyTowns, Co Cork
- Small Town Category:
- Midlands & East - Athboy TidyTowns, Co. Meath
- North West & West - Belmullet TidyTowns, Co Mayo
- South East - Tullahought Community Development Ltd, Co Kilkenny
- South West & Mid-West - Sneem TidyTowns, Co Kerry
- Best Newcomer: Dalkey TidyTowns, Co Dublin
- Highly Commended Certificate:
- Abbeyleix TidyTowns, Co Laois
- Skerries TidyTowns, Co Dublin
- Balbriggan TidyTowns, Co Dublin
- Tyrrellspass TidyTowns, Co Westmeath
- Castlegregory TidyTowns, Co Kerry
- Woodford Parish Development, Co Galway
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Circular Economy Award
- National Award: Swords TidyTowns, Co Dublin
- Highly Commended:
- Skerries TidyTowns, Co Dublin
- Knockanna TidyTowns, Co Wicklow
EPA Circular Economy Award
- Award Winner: Adare TidyTowns, Co Limerick
Town Centre First Award
- National Winner: Cappoquin TidyTowns, Co Waterford
- 2nd Prize: Boyle TidyTowns, Co Roscommon
- 3rd Prize: Ballyshannon TidyTowns, Co Donegal
Leave No Trace TidyTown Awards
- National Winner: Listerlin TidyTowns Co. Kilkenny
SuperValu School Award
- Overall Winner: Blessington Educate Together National School Co. Wicklow
- Regional Award Winners:
- Midlands & East - Gaelscoil Bhréifne, Cavan
- North West & West - Northampton National School, Galway
- South East - Blessington Educate Togher National School, Co Wicklow; South West & Mid-West - Timoleague National School, Co Cork
SuperValu & AsIAm Inclusive Communities Award
- National Winner: Naas TidyTowns, Co Kildare
Gum Litter Task Force Award
- Village & Small Town Category: Monivea TidyTowns, Co Galway
- Large Town & Large Urban Centre Category: Fermoy TidyTowns, Co Cork
- Large Town & Large Urban Centre National: Fermoy TidyTowns, Co Cork
Comments