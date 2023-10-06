Abbeyleix in Co Laois was named Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2023 at the SuperValu TidyTown Awards which were hosted in Dublin’s Croke Park on Friday, October 6.

As well as being named Ireland's Tidiest Town for 2023, Abbeyleix was also named Ireland's Tidiest Small Town.

This is the first time that Abbeyleix claimed the title of Ireland's Tidiest Town and only the second time that a town from Co Laois won the overall distinction.

"We have been absolutely blown away with the emails, texts, messages and general well wishes," the Abbeyleix TidyTown committee said afters its big wins on Friday.

"Sincere apologies if we haven’t replied & please bear with us as we try and make sense of it all and count our blessings on living in such a wonderful town and community."

Ireland's Tidiest Town for 2023 is... Abbeyleix! Massive congrats to @AbbeyleixTidy. This is the first time the Laois town has been crowned Ireland's Tidiest Town, previously they held the title of Ireland's Tidiest Small Town in 2021. #SuperValuTidyTowns23 @SuperValuIrl pic.twitter.com/k2AKQUjnSP — TidyTowns Ireland (@TidyTownsIre) October 6, 2023

887 towns were competing this year in the SuperValu TidyTowns competition, which has been running since 1958.

On Friday, more than 600 TidyTowns volunteers were present at the SuperValu TidyTowns awards ceremony, with the event live-streamed to thousands more online.

Heather Humphreys, Ireland's Minister for Rural and Community Development, was on hand for Friday's ceremonies, where she also presented awards to the winners of the new Town Centre First award.

SuperValu has been the competition’s main sponsor for over 30 years, and Ian Allen, Managing Director of SuperValu, announced the results with Minister Humphreys.

Minister Humphreys said: "I offer my warmest congratulations to Abbeyleix and all of its TidyTowns volunteers for being crowned Ireland’s tidiest town for 2023.

“This is a truly great achievement and a special moment of immense pride for Abbeyleix and indeed the wider county of Laois.

“Having first entered the competition in 1960, Abbeyleix today continues to showcase all that is good about innovation, sustainability, community spirit and volunteerism. This is at the core of what the competition is all about.”

The Minister continued: “As always, the standard of competition was extremely high this year in all categories, with 887 entries received overall.

“I want to pay tribute to all the winners today across all the various categories.

“In particular, I want to recognise the vital role of TidyTowns volunteers across the country who are working so hard all year round to ensure our communities are vibrant, sustainable places to live, work and visit. You are truly an inspiration, and the embodiment of everything that is good in our communities.”

What an amazing day in Croke Park for this year's SuperValu TidyTowns awards! It was a brilliant year for all the volunteers from @AbbeyleixTidy, which was named Ireland’s Tidiest Town and Tidiest Small Town. #SuperValuTidyTowns23 #TidyTowns @SuperValuIrl pic.twitter.com/2cMRYG4mYL — Department of Rural and Community Development (@DeptRCD) October 6, 2023

Below are all of the winners from the 2023 SuperValu TidyTowns awards:

Ireland’s Tidiest Village 2023

Geashill, Co Offaly

Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town 2023

Abbeyleix, Co Laois

Ireland’s Tidiest Large Town 2023

Killarney, Co Kerry

Ireland’s Tidiest Large Urban Centre 2023

Cork South, Co Cork

Regional Award Winner 2023

Midlands & East

Tree Project Award

Shannon TidyTowns, Co Clare

Climate Action Award

Youth Award: Balbriggan TidyTowns, Co. Dublin

Runner Up: Kilsheelan TidyTowns, Co Tipperary

Village and Small Town Category: Ballyduff TidyTowns, Co Kerry

Large Town and Large Urban Centre Category: Baldoyle TidyTowns, Co Dublin

Sustainable Development Goal Award

Runner Up: Baldoyle TidyTowns, Co Dublin

Youth Category: Kilsheelan TidyTowns, Co Tipperary

Village and Small Town Category: Ballyphehane TidyTowns, Co Cork

Large Town and Large Urban Centre Category: Rush TidyTowns, Co Dublin

Young Persons in TidyTowns Award

National Award Winner: Tipperary TidyTowns, Co Tipperary

Highly Commended: Adare TidyTowns, Co Limerick Athboy TidyTowns, Co Meath Balbriggan TidyTowns, Co Dublin Tipperary TidyTowns, Co Tipperary



Island Award

National Winner: Bere Island, Co Cork

Highly Commended: Sherkin Island, Co Cork

Gaeltacht Award

National Winner: Beal an Mhuirthead, Co Maigh Eo

Highly Commended: Carraig Airt, Co Dún Na nGall

Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) Town Challenge Award

National Winner: Arklow TidyTowns, Co Wicklow

The Waters and Communities Award

National Winner: Milltownpass TidyTowns, Co Westmeath

Regional Winners: Midlands & East - Milltownpass TidyTowns, Co Westmeath North West & West - Ballyhaunis TidyTowns, Co Mayo South East - Leighlinbridge Improvement Group, Bagenalstown Improvement Group, Carlow TidyTowns, Co Carlow South West & Mid-West - Askeaton Ballysteen Natural Heritage, Co Limerick

Regional Highly Commended: Midlands & East - Bettystown TidyTowns, Co Meath North West & West - Ripple Project Team (on behalf of Greenhills Biodiversity Group and Residents Association, Ballina, Co Mayo) South East - Ahare River & Biodiversity Development Group, Co Wexford South West & Mid-West - Ballineen and Enniskeane TidyTowns Association, Co Cork





Heritage Awards

National Winner: Williamstown TidyTowns, Co Galway

All-Ireland Pollinator Plan - Local Authority Pollinator Award

National Winner: Raheny Tidy Village Group, Co Dublin

Large Town Regional Winners: Midlands & East - Raheny Tidy Village Group, Co. Dublin North West & West - Buncrana TidyTowns, Co Donegal South East - Clonmel TidyTowns, Co Tipperary South West & Mid-West - Cobh TidyTowns, Co Cork

Small Town Category: Midlands & East - Athboy TidyTowns, Co. Meath North West & West - Belmullet TidyTowns, Co Mayo South East - Tullahought Community Development Ltd, Co Kilkenny South West & Mid-West - Sneem TidyTowns, Co Kerry

Best Newcomer: Dalkey TidyTowns, Co Dublin

Highly Commended Certificate: Abbeyleix TidyTowns, Co Laois Skerries TidyTowns, Co Dublin Balbriggan TidyTowns, Co Dublin Tyrrellspass TidyTowns, Co Westmeath Castlegregory TidyTowns, Co Kerry Woodford Parish Development, Co Galway



Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Circular Economy Award

National Award: Swords TidyTowns, Co Dublin

Highly Commended: Skerries TidyTowns, Co Dublin Knockanna TidyTowns, Co Wicklow



EPA Circular Economy Award

Award Winner: Adare TidyTowns, Co Limerick

Town Centre First Award

National Winner: Cappoquin TidyTowns, Co Waterford

2nd Prize: Boyle TidyTowns, Co Roscommon

3rd Prize: Ballyshannon TidyTowns, Co Donegal

Leave No Trace TidyTown Awards

National Winner: Listerlin TidyTowns Co. Kilkenny

SuperValu School Award

Overall Winner: Blessington Educate Together National School Co. Wicklow

Regional Award Winners: Midlands & East - Gaelscoil Bhréifne, Cavan North West & West - Northampton National School, Galway South East - Blessington Educate Togher National School, Co Wicklow; South West & Mid-West - Timoleague National School, Co Cork



SuperValu & AsIAm Inclusive Communities Award

National Winner: Naas TidyTowns, Co Kildare

Gum Litter Task Force Award