Google has released new data showing how every county in Ireland has responded to social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 crisis.

The report shows how trends in Ireland have changed since the first case of coronavirus was diagnosed on the island at the end of February.

The search engine offered a county-by-county analysis to show how different areas are dealing with social distancing.

Google compiled the report from people who have agreed to share their location with the search engine giant. They compared trends in March, when the coronavirus was taking hold of the country, with trends during a five-week period between January 3 and February 6.

Google's report studied various sectors, including retail and recreation, groceries and pharmacy, parks, transit stations, workplaces and residential to see how they have changed with social distancing.

Retail and recreation establishments, like cinemas and restaurants, have suffered an 83% fall in foot traffic across the country since the beginning of March, while parks have experienced a 59% drop.

Grocery and pharmacy establishments, meanwhile, have suffered a 37% fall in foot traffic since the outbreak of COVID-19.

More than half of Irish people are staying away from their workplace, according to the report, and there has been a 52% fall in people going to work.

Similarly, transit stations throughout the country have experienced a huge decline in traffic, which dropped 78% in March.

The report found that more people are staying in their homes with residential figures up 19% in March compared to January and February.

Google's analysis found that there had been a sharp decline in all sectors in every county throughout the country, particularly in Dublin and the surrounding counties. In some counties, there was not enough data to compile a complete report in all sectors.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the report.

County Carlow

Retail & recreation: -83%

Grocery and pharmacy: -35%

Parks: N/A

Transit stations: N/A

Workplaces: -48%

Residential: N/A

County Cavan

Retail & recreation: -81%

Grocery and pharmacy: -39%

Parks: N/A

Transit stations: N/A

Workplaces: -45%

Residential: N/A

County Clare

Retail & recreation: -78%

Grocery and pharmacy: -30%

Parks: N/A

Transit stations: -74%

Workplaces: -49%

Residential: N/A

County Cork

Retail & recreation: -81%

Grocery and pharmacy: -40%

Parks: -54%

Transit stations: -73%

Workplaces: -51%

Residential: +19%

County Donegal

Retail & recreation: -81%

Grocery and pharmacy: -39%

Parks: -49%

Transit stations: -56%

Workplaces: -47%

Residential: N/A

County Dublin

Retail & recreation: -85%

Grocery and pharmacy: -35%

Parks: -64%

Transit stations: -82%

Workplaces: -58%

Residential: +21%

County Galway

Retail & recreation: -82%

Grocery and pharmacy: -36%

Parks: -60%

Transit stations: -68%

Workplaces: -51%

Residential: +21%

County Kerry

Retail & recreation: -83%

Grocery and pharmacy: -44%

Parks: N/A

Transit stations: -76%

Workplaces: -53%

Residential: N/A

County Kildare

Retail & recreation: -84%

Grocery and pharmacy: -36%

Parks: -66%

Transit stations: -71%

Workplaces: -51%

Residential: +21%

County Kilkenny

Retail & recreation: -82%

Grocery and pharmacy: -37%

Parks: -65%

Transit stations: N/A

Workplaces: -47%

Residential: N/A

County Laois

Retail & recreation: -79%

Grocery and pharmacy: -41%

Parks: N/A

Transit stations: -77%

Workplaces: -48%

Residential: N/A

County Leitrim

Retail & recreation: -93%

Grocery and pharmacy: -41%

Parks: N/A

Transit stations: N/A

Workplaces: N/A

Residential: N/A

County Limerick

Retail & recreation: -82%

Grocery and pharmacy: -35%

Parks: -57%

Transit stations: -74%

Workplaces: -46%

Residential: +21%

County Longford

Retail & recreation: -77%

Grocery and pharmacy: -40%

Parks: N/A

Transit stations: N/A

Workplaces: -45%

Residential: N/A

County Louth

Retail & recreation: -84%

Grocery and pharmacy: -39%

Parks: N/A

Transit stations: -84%

Workplaces: -49%

Residential: N/A

County Mayo

Retail & recreation: -85%

Grocery and pharmacy: -44%

Parks: N/A

Transit stations: -78%

Workplaces: -47%

Residential: N/A

County Meath

Retail & recreation: -80%

Grocery and pharmacy: -33%

Parks: N/A

Transit stations: -59%

Workplaces: -49%

Residential: +21%

County Monaghan

Retail & recreation: -80%

Grocery and pharmacy: -43%

Parks: N/A

Transit stations: N/A

Workplaces: -49%

Residential: N/A

County Offaly

Retail & recreation: -79%

Grocery and pharmacy: -38%

Parks: -40%

Transit stations: N/A

Workplaces: -47%

Residential: N/A

County Roscommon

Retail & recreation: -86%

Grocery and pharmacy: -38%

Parks: N/A

Transit stations: N/A

Workplaces: -43%

Residential: N/A

County Sligo

Retail & recreation: -89%

Grocery and pharmacy: -44%

Parks: N/A

Transit stations: -69%

Workplaces: -44%

Residential: N/A

County Tipperary

Retail & recreation: -80%

Grocery and pharmacy: -36%

Parks: -61%

Transit stations: -73%

Workplaces: -46%

Residential: N/A

County Waterford

Retail & recreation: -87%

Grocery and pharmacy: -45%

Parks: -75%

Transit stations: -77%

Workplaces: -46%

Residential: N/A

County Westmeath

Retail & recreation: -85%

Grocery and pharmacy: -48%

Parks: N/A

Transit stations: -75%

Workplaces: -52%

Residential: N/A

County Wexford

Retail & recreation: -83%

Grocery and pharmacy: -43%

Parks: N/A

Transit stations: -71%

Workplaces: -52%

Residential: N/A

County Wicklow

Retail & recreation: -89%

Grocery and pharmacy: -40%

Parks: -79%

Transit stations: -76%

Workplaces: -53%

Residential: N/A

