Google has released new data showing how every county in Ireland has responded to social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 crisis.

The report shows how trends in Ireland have changed since the first case of coronavirus was diagnosed on the island at the end of February. 

The search engine offered a county-by-county analysis to show how different areas are dealing with social distancing. 

Google compiled the report from people who have agreed to share their location with the search engine giant. They compared trends in March, when the coronavirus was taking hold of the country, with trends during a five-week period between January 3 and February 6. 

Google's report studied various sectors, including retail and recreation, groceries and pharmacy, parks, transit stations, workplaces and residential to see how they have changed with social distancing. 

Retail and recreation establishments, like cinemas and restaurants, have suffered an 83% fall in foot traffic across the country since the beginning of March, while parks have experienced a 59% drop. 

Google
3Gallery

Google

Grocery and pharmacy establishments, meanwhile, have suffered a 37% fall in foot traffic since the outbreak of COVID-19. 

Google
3Gallery

Google

More than half of Irish people are staying away from their workplace, according to the report, and there has been a 52% fall in people going to work. 

Read more: "Everyone must stay at home" - new restrictions for Ireland effective tonight

Similarly, transit stations throughout the country have experienced a huge decline in traffic, which dropped 78% in March. 

The report found that more people are staying in their homes with residential figures up 19% in March compared to January and February. 

Google's analysis found that there had been a sharp decline in all sectors in every county throughout the country, particularly in Dublin and the surrounding counties. In some counties, there was not enough data to compile a complete report in all sectors. 

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the report. 

County Carlow

Retail & recreation: -83%

Grocery and pharmacy: -35%

Parks: N/A

Transit stations: N/A

Workplaces: -48%

Residential: N/A

County Cavan 

Retail & recreation: -81%

Grocery and pharmacy: -39%

Parks: N/A

Transit stations: N/A

Workplaces: -45%

Residential: N/A

County Clare

Retail & recreation: -78%

Grocery and pharmacy: -30%

Parks: N/A

Transit stations: -74%

Workplaces: -49%

Residential: N/A

County Cork

Retail & recreation: -81%

Grocery and pharmacy: -40%

Parks: -54%

Transit stations: -73%

Workplaces: -51%

Residential: +19%

County Donegal

Retail & recreation: -81%

Grocery and pharmacy: -39%

Parks: -49%

Transit stations: -56%

Workplaces: -47%

Residential: N/A

County Dublin 

Retail & recreation: -85%

Grocery and pharmacy: -35%

Parks: -64%

Transit stations: -82%

Workplaces: -58%

Residential: +21%

County Galway 

Retail & recreation: -82%

Grocery and pharmacy: -36%

Parks: -60%

Transit stations: -68%

Workplaces: -51%

Residential: +21%

County Kerry 

Retail & recreation: -83%

Grocery and pharmacy: -44%

Parks: N/A

Transit stations: -76%

Workplaces: -53%

Residential: N/A

County Kildare 

Retail & recreation: -84%

Grocery and pharmacy: -36%

Parks: -66%

Transit stations: -71%

Workplaces: -51%

Residential: +21%

County Kilkenny 

Retail & recreation: -82%

Grocery and pharmacy: -37%

Parks: -65%

Transit stations: N/A

Workplaces: -47%

Residential: N/A

County Laois 

Retail & recreation: -79%

Grocery and pharmacy: -41%

Parks: N/A

Transit stations: -77%

Workplaces: -48%

Residential: N/A

County Leitrim

Retail & recreation: -93%

Grocery and pharmacy: -41%

Parks: N/A

Transit stations: N/A

Workplaces: N/A

Residential: N/A

County Limerick 

Retail & recreation: -82%

Grocery and pharmacy: -35%

Parks: -57%

Transit stations: -74%

Workplaces: -46%

Residential: +21%

County Longford 

Retail & recreation: -77%

Grocery and pharmacy: -40%

Parks: N/A

Transit stations: N/A

Workplaces: -45%

Residential: N/A

County Louth 

Retail & recreation: -84%

Grocery and pharmacy: -39%

Parks: N/A

Transit stations: -84%

Workplaces: -49%

Residential: N/A

County Mayo 

Retail & recreation: -85%

Grocery and pharmacy: -44%

Parks: N/A

Transit stations: -78%

Workplaces: -47%

Residential: N/A

County Meath 

Retail & recreation: -80%

Grocery and pharmacy: -33%

Parks: N/A

Transit stations: -59%

Workplaces: -49%

Residential: +21%

County Monaghan 

Retail & recreation: -80%

Grocery and pharmacy: -43%

Parks: N/A

Transit stations: N/A

Workplaces: -49%

Residential: N/A 

County Offaly 

Retail & recreation: -79%

Grocery and pharmacy: -38%

Parks: -40%

Transit stations: N/A

Workplaces: -47%

Residential: N/A 

County Roscommon 

Retail & recreation: -86%

Grocery and pharmacy: -38%

Parks: N/A

Transit stations: N/A

Workplaces: -43%

Residential: N/A

County Sligo

Retail & recreation: -89%

Grocery and pharmacy: -44%

Parks: N/A

Transit stations: -69%

Workplaces: -44%

Residential: N/A

County Tipperary 

Retail & recreation: -80%

Grocery and pharmacy: -36%

Parks: -61%

Transit stations: -73%

Workplaces: -46%

Residential: N/A 

County Waterford 

Retail & recreation: -87%

Grocery and pharmacy: -45%

Parks: -75%

Transit stations: -77%

Workplaces: -46%

Residential: N/A 

County Westmeath 

Retail & recreation: -85%

Grocery and pharmacy: -48%

Parks: N/A

Transit stations: -75%

Workplaces: -52%

Residential: N/A

County Wexford 

Retail & recreation: -83%

Grocery and pharmacy: -43%

Parks: N/A

Transit stations: -71%

Workplaces: -52%

Residential: N/A

County Wicklow

Retail & recreation: -89%

Grocery and pharmacy: -40%

Parks: -79%

Transit stations: -76%

Workplaces: -53%

Residential: N/A 

To see the full report, click here. 

Read more: "Proud to be an Irishman": WHO boss praises Ireland's coronavirus response

Every county in Ireland is practicing social distancing.Rolling News

Related: Health