Google has released new data showing how every county in Ireland has responded to social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 crisis.
The report shows how trends in Ireland have changed since the first case of coronavirus was diagnosed on the island at the end of February.
The search engine offered a county-by-county analysis to show how different areas are dealing with social distancing.
Google compiled the report from people who have agreed to share their location with the search engine giant. They compared trends in March, when the coronavirus was taking hold of the country, with trends during a five-week period between January 3 and February 6.
Google's report studied various sectors, including retail and recreation, groceries and pharmacy, parks, transit stations, workplaces and residential to see how they have changed with social distancing.
Retail and recreation establishments, like cinemas and restaurants, have suffered an 83% fall in foot traffic across the country since the beginning of March, while parks have experienced a 59% drop.
Grocery and pharmacy establishments, meanwhile, have suffered a 37% fall in foot traffic since the outbreak of COVID-19.
More than half of Irish people are staying away from their workplace, according to the report, and there has been a 52% fall in people going to work.
Similarly, transit stations throughout the country have experienced a huge decline in traffic, which dropped 78% in March.
The report found that more people are staying in their homes with residential figures up 19% in March compared to January and February.
Google's analysis found that there had been a sharp decline in all sectors in every county throughout the country, particularly in Dublin and the surrounding counties. In some counties, there was not enough data to compile a complete report in all sectors.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the report.
County Carlow
Retail & recreation: -83%
Grocery and pharmacy: -35%
Parks: N/A
Transit stations: N/A
Workplaces: -48%
Residential: N/A
County Cavan
Retail & recreation: -81%
Grocery and pharmacy: -39%
Parks: N/A
Transit stations: N/A
Workplaces: -45%
Residential: N/A
County Clare
Retail & recreation: -78%
Grocery and pharmacy: -30%
Parks: N/A
Transit stations: -74%
Workplaces: -49%
Residential: N/A
County Cork
Retail & recreation: -81%
Grocery and pharmacy: -40%
Parks: -54%
Transit stations: -73%
Workplaces: -51%
Residential: +19%
County Donegal
Retail & recreation: -81%
Grocery and pharmacy: -39%
Parks: -49%
Transit stations: -56%
Workplaces: -47%
Residential: N/A
County Dublin
Retail & recreation: -85%
Grocery and pharmacy: -35%
Parks: -64%
Transit stations: -82%
Workplaces: -58%
Residential: +21%
County Galway
Retail & recreation: -82%
Grocery and pharmacy: -36%
Parks: -60%
Transit stations: -68%
Workplaces: -51%
Residential: +21%
County Kerry
Retail & recreation: -83%
Grocery and pharmacy: -44%
Parks: N/A
Transit stations: -76%
Workplaces: -53%
Residential: N/A
County Kildare
Retail & recreation: -84%
Grocery and pharmacy: -36%
Parks: -66%
Transit stations: -71%
Workplaces: -51%
Residential: +21%
County Kilkenny
Retail & recreation: -82%
Grocery and pharmacy: -37%
Parks: -65%
Transit stations: N/A
Workplaces: -47%
Residential: N/A
County Laois
Retail & recreation: -79%
Grocery and pharmacy: -41%
Parks: N/A
Transit stations: -77%
Workplaces: -48%
Residential: N/A
County Leitrim
Retail & recreation: -93%
Grocery and pharmacy: -41%
Parks: N/A
Transit stations: N/A
Workplaces: N/A
Residential: N/A
County Limerick
Retail & recreation: -82%
Grocery and pharmacy: -35%
Parks: -57%
Transit stations: -74%
Workplaces: -46%
Residential: +21%
County Longford
Retail & recreation: -77%
Grocery and pharmacy: -40%
Parks: N/A
Transit stations: N/A
Workplaces: -45%
Residential: N/A
County Louth
Retail & recreation: -84%
Grocery and pharmacy: -39%
Parks: N/A
Transit stations: -84%
Workplaces: -49%
Residential: N/A
County Mayo
Retail & recreation: -85%
Grocery and pharmacy: -44%
Parks: N/A
Transit stations: -78%
Workplaces: -47%
Residential: N/A
County Meath
Retail & recreation: -80%
Grocery and pharmacy: -33%
Parks: N/A
Transit stations: -59%
Workplaces: -49%
Residential: +21%
County Monaghan
Retail & recreation: -80%
Grocery and pharmacy: -43%
Parks: N/A
Transit stations: N/A
Workplaces: -49%
Residential: N/A
County Offaly
Retail & recreation: -79%
Grocery and pharmacy: -38%
Parks: -40%
Transit stations: N/A
Workplaces: -47%
Residential: N/A
County Roscommon
Retail & recreation: -86%
Grocery and pharmacy: -38%
Parks: N/A
Transit stations: N/A
Workplaces: -43%
Residential: N/A
County Sligo
Retail & recreation: -89%
Grocery and pharmacy: -44%
Parks: N/A
Transit stations: -69%
Workplaces: -44%
Residential: N/A
County Tipperary
Retail & recreation: -80%
Grocery and pharmacy: -36%
Parks: -61%
Transit stations: -73%
Workplaces: -46%
Residential: N/A
County Waterford
Retail & recreation: -87%
Grocery and pharmacy: -45%
Parks: -75%
Transit stations: -77%
Workplaces: -46%
Residential: N/A
County Westmeath
Retail & recreation: -85%
Grocery and pharmacy: -48%
Parks: N/A
Transit stations: -75%
Workplaces: -52%
Residential: N/A
County Wexford
Retail & recreation: -83%
Grocery and pharmacy: -43%
Parks: N/A
Transit stations: -71%
Workplaces: -52%
Residential: N/A
County Wicklow
Retail & recreation: -89%
Grocery and pharmacy: -40%
Parks: -79%
Transit stations: -76%
Workplaces: -53%
Residential: N/A
To see the full report, click here.
