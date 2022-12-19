A four-day working week trial has proved a resounding success among Irish and US companies.

The trial, conducted by independent researchers at Boston College, University College Dublin, and Cambridge University on behalf of the 4 Day Week Global Foundation, found that employers and employees alike are keen to continue with a four-day working week.

Of the 27 companies that filled out the final survey, 18 will definitely continue with a four-day working week, while seven other companies are planning to continue but haven't made a final decision yet. None of the companies surveyed said they are not planning on continuing with a four-day week.

On the hand, 96.9% of all employees surveyed said they wanted to continue with a four-day week, while the average overall experience for employees who took part in the trial was a 9.1 out of 10.

The majority of employees who took part in the trial reported a reduction in stress, burnout, and fatigue, and said the trial positively influenced their mental and physical health. They also said the trial allowed them to have a better work-family and work-life balance.

Of the 495 employees who took part in the final survey, roughly 40% were from the US, while 18% were from Ireland. Australia (21%) provided the second-highest number of participants, while employees from the UK (12%), New Zealand (5%), and Canada (2%) also took part in the trial.

The majority of the companies that took part in the study are headquartered in Ireland and the US.

On average, companies reported an 8.14% increase in revenue during the trial period, with companies reporting a 12.16% increase in hiring during the same period.

The trial also found that a four-day week did not lead to an increase in the intensity of work, despite employees working one day less every week.

"These calculations should serve as a strong signal to employers that it’s time to retire the nearly hundred-year-old convention of the five-day, forty-hour week and begin to embrace a four-day, thirty-two-hour week," the researchers said in the report's conclusion.

The trial was based on the 100-80-100 model designed by Charlotte Lockhart and Andrew Barnes, which urges companies to allow their employees to work 80% of their scheduled working week in return for 100% pay and a pledge to deliver 100% of their standard weekly output.

Companies from the administrative, IT, non-profit, and professional services industries were among those to take part in the recent study, which began in February 2022.

The research teams received no funding from the 4 Day Week Global Foundation during the trials and all research protocols were approved by ethics boards at the three universities at the beginning of the trial.