Five men have been killed in five separate road collisions in Ireland between Friday and Sunday.

The five men, including three motorcyclists, died in separate accidents in counties Waterford, Roscommon, Kerry, Louth, and Limerick.

Two of the victims have been named, including musician Chris Bradley, who was a passenger in a car that collided with a tractor in County Louth on Saturday morning, and journalism student Joe Drennan, a 21-year-old pedestrian who died after two cars collided in County Limerick on Friday night.

Drennan was a fourth-year journalism student at the University of Limerick and editor-in-chief of the Limerick Voice.

Assistant Professor and course director Dr. Kathryn Hayes described Drennan as an "inspirational" student.

"We are absolutely devastated in the journalism department and in the wider UL community to learn of the tragic death of our student Joe Drennan. Our heartfelt sympathies are with Joe's family at this terrible time and all of his classmates and many dear friends," Hayes said.

"Joe was an inspirational student and a hugely talented young journalist, who had a bright career ahead. He was passionate and creative and will be sorely missed by all of us who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him."

Country singer Declan Nerney paid tribute to Chris Bradley, describing him as "the life and soul of the party".

"Chris was a magnificent drummer and above all that an even better colleague and friend. He was the life and soul of the party, always lit up a room with his great sense of humor and a powerful legion of fans," Nerney said on social media.

Meanwhile, three motorcyclists died in separate accidents in Waterford, Roscommon, and Kerry.

A man in his 70s was pronounced dead following a single-vehicle collision in County Waterford at around 12 noon on Sunday, while a motorcyclist in his early 30s died in County Roscommon after colliding with a car between Shannonbridge and Ballinasloe on Saturday evening. The man was rushed to hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later. No one else was injured in the crash.

A motorcyclist in his early 40s was killed following a collision with a van in Listowel, County Kerry, at around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The driver of the van, who is a man in his 70s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

There have now been 149 deaths on Irish roads in 2023, up 34 from the same time last year. There were 155 road deaths in Ireland in the entire year in 2022, just six more than the current tally for 2023.