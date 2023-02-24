Fiona Lavelle, a native of Keel, Achill Island, Co Mayo, was found deceased in Cape Le Grand National Park in Western Australia on Wednesday, February 22.

Lavelle's husband John McLoughlin, also from Co Mayo, reportedly raised concern on Tuesday, February 21 after his wife, who had been out hiking, failed to make contact.

Esperance Police mounted a search for Lavelle, 41, on Tuesday and shared a picture of her car, a Nissan Navara, which was found in the park's car park on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, Esperance Police confirmed they had discovered Lavelle’s body and that her death was being treated as “non-suspicious.”

Police conducting a search for a missing hiker within Cape Le Grand National Park have located the 41-year-old woman... Posted by Goldfields-Esperance District - WA Police Force on Tuesday, February 21, 2023

St. John's Ambulance Service in Western Australia paid tribute to Lavelle: “We are sad to announce the very tragic loss of one of our own yesterday.

"Paramedic, Fiona Lavelle, had been relieving in Norseman and on her days off was declared missing whilst hiking in Esperance.

"Thank you to the WA Police, SES volunteers, community members, local news outlets, and, of course, our very own people; who all did their absolute best to try to locate Fiona and bring about a positive outcome.

"Our sincere condolences go to Fiona's husband, family, friends, and colleagues.

"Please contact our 24/7 Wellbeing Team on 08 9373 3827 if you or your immediate family require support.”

We are sad to announce the very tragic loss of one of our own yesterday. Paramedic, Fiona Lavelle, had been relieving... Posted by St John WA - Goldfields on Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Lavelle, originally from Achill Island in Co Mayo, had reportedly been living in Australia with her husband for a number of years.

Mayo County Councillor Martin McLoughlin, John's uncle, told the Irish Examiner that the exact details of what happened are not yet known.

“Fiona was a lovely person," the councillor said. "She loved the outdoor life, especially hiking in her spare time.

"Her death is an absolute tragedy."

It is expected that Lavelle’s remains will be repatriated to Ireland for burial.