Evan Reynolds, 25, from Mornington, County Meath, tragically died in Dallas, Texas on Friday, September 1. His family and friends are now trying to raise funds via a GoFundMe page to repatriate his body home to Ireland.

Reynolds had been living in Texas to work with the financial services Hedgeserv at the time of our death. While no details of his death have been released, it is believed that he died following a fall.

Reynolds, who was educated at Colaiste na Hinse in Bettystown, and Dundalk Institute of Technology in County Louth, is survived by his parents Sarah Jane and Bernard and his brother Dara.

The Irish man was a keen footballer and played for Donacarney Celtic Football Club, which said on social media: "In times like these, the bonds we share as a football family become even more evident.

"As we look at different ways to support Evans family, we also want to highlight a GoFundme page that has been created to help with his repatriation to Ireland."

His cousin Jordan O'Donnell and his best friend Patrick set up the GoFundMe to help the Reynolds family.

Reynolds was described as "a determined, charasmatic and kind-hearted individual" that had received nearly 1,000 donations as of Thursday night.

"As you may understand, this is a devastating time for Evan's family, so we have decided to create this fundraiser to help with the financial burden of this ordeal," the page's organizers wrote.

"The donations raised will help fund the repatriation service which will allow Evan to be brought back home to his family and community here in Mornington.

"We urge you to please donate whatever you can to allow Evan to get back home as soon as possible.

"Evan's passing is felt with a heavy heart by all who knew him. Everyone from, his teammates in Donacarney Celtic Football Club, his classmates in Colaiste na hInse, his fellow students in DKIT, his colleagues in Hedgeserv, his family and his friends will cherish every moment they shared with him.

"His determination and individuality gave us a unique person who succeeded in all aspects of life. He was an inspiration to many and a voice of reason to all. He will be remembered by everyone who was blessed to know him."

At the time of publication, the GoFundMe had surpassed €44,000 in donations, closing in on its goal of €50,000.

"We are eternally grateful for all the support on this fundraiser," O'Donnell wrote on the fundraising page on Wednesday.

"To amass donations of over €35,000 is beyond belief. This just goes to show the power of community when people come together.

"Let's not stop the donations just because we've hit our target! There is unfortunately, countless other expenses outside of the repatriation costs, so let's give this family some well needed financial and moral support."

You can see the "Help Bring Evan Back Home - (Repatriation Costs)" GoFundMe page here.