Dublin Ladies are the All-Ireland Senior Football champions for the first time since 2020 after comfortably beating Kerry in Croke Park on Sunday, August 13.

Mick Bohan's Dublin side put in a brilliant first-half display to take a seven-point lead at the break and never really looked back, winning out by 0-18 to 1-10.

TG4 All Ire Final

Full time

Dublin: 0-18(18)

Kerry: 1-10(13) Dublin are All Ireland Champions!!!#COYGIB pic.twitter.com/ChLef6Dsf6 — DublinLGFA (@dublinladiesg) August 13, 2023

Dublin's Hannah Tyrell was at the forefront of Dublin's first-half dominance, kicking eight of Dublin's 11 first-half points in a majestic display in front of the posts.

Dublin extended their lead after the break and enjoyed a healthy nine-point lead with just ten minutes remaining, but Kerry did show some fight to reduce the deficit to four points with time running out.

Kerry, who have now lost successive All-Ireland Ladies Football finals, got back into the game with a fisted goal from star forward Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh, but Carla Rowe quickly pointed at the other end shortly afterward to give Dublin an unassailable five-point lead.

Dublin came into the game as red-hot favorites and lived up to their favorites tag, with Kerry's defense simply unable to cope with Tyrell, who scored and assisted at will.

Tyrell was absent from Dublin's four-in-a-row-winning side between 2017 and 2020 as she only joined the panel in 2021 after six years of playing rugby, meaning Sunday's final marked her first-ever All-Ireland medal.

Tyrell - and Dublin - were much quieter in the second half but never really looked like losing the game.

Kerry rallied immediately after the break and reduced Dublin's seven-point lead to five through scores from Niamh Carmody and Ni Mhuircheartaigh and there was still five points between the sides with 20 minutes remaining.

However, Dublin scored the next four points in a devastating seven-minute spell to extend their lead to nine points, with Carla Rowe, Niamh Hetherton, and Jennifer Dunne all coming to the fore and kicking points.

Kerry responded with 1-02 without reply to set up an exciting finish, but Rowe's late point put an end to the revival and ensured Dublin's first title in three years.

It is Dublin's sixth All Ireland Ladies Football title, making them the third-most successful team of all time behind Cork and Kerry.

It also marks a double for the Dublin footballers after the men's team won the GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship last month, also beating Kerry in the final.