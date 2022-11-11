Dublin's Christmas lights on Grafton Street were turned on during a special event at Bewley's Cafe hosted by DublinTown, which has been putting up the Grafton Street Christmas lights for 13 years.

The surprise event was presented by FM104'S Enya Martin and Thomas 'Crossy' Crosse and was live-streamed across several social media pages.

🎅🏻🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨🎅🏻 We will be going LIVE shortly to switch on the Dublin Christmas lights with @CrossyTweets & @Gizalaughnew ! This is your warning to grab a hot chocolate and join in the fun! #DublinTown pic.twitter.com/poOE9HM7rr — DublinTown (@DublinTown) November 10, 2022

Joining Martin and Crosse were three special guests from Little Blue Heroes, an Irish nonprofit that aims to help families in need in Ireland who have children undergoing long-term medical treatment for serious illnesses.

The three honorary Gardaí members, all four-year-olds from Dublin, had the distinction of pressing the big red button to officially turn on this year's Christmas lights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FM104 (@dublinsfm104)

15 chandelier crossovers now span the full half-kilometer of Grafton Street, glittering with 300,000 low-energy LED lightbulbs.

The display, paid for by Dublin businesses via DublinTown and erected by the Dublin-based Fantasy Lights, will be in place through January.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FM104 (@dublinsfm104)

“I think people really want to have a good Christmas,” Richard Guiney, CEO of DublinTown, told FM104.

“The lights will be on, people will be able to float around with their kids.

“It’s free to come in and enjoy the city and we’d really encourage people to come in and have a good time.”

Elsewhere across Dublin, the Winter Lights are set to illuminate the city beginning this month.