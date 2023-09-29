DJ Carey appeared in court on Friday, September 29, charged with 21 counts of fraud and forgery as part of an alleged cancer treatment scam.

Carey, 52, a five-time All Ireland winner with Kilkenny, was arrested by appointment on Friday morning and appeared at Blanchardstown District Court later in the day.

Carey faces a total of 21 charges under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act against 25 people, including 19 counts of deception and two of using a false instrument.

He is accused of fraudulently claiming to have cancer and inducing 23 people to give him money. Carey allegedly claimed that he needed the money to pay for treatment.

The offenses are alleged to have taken place over a nine-year period between January 1, 2014, and December 31, 2022.

Carey made no reply when the 21 charges were read out in court.

Former Kilkenny hurler DJ Carey has appeared in court in Dublin charged with multiple fraud and forgery offences | https://t.co/I98WMkX7qB pic.twitter.com/r6nZu5tgAK — RTÉ News (@rtenews) September 29, 2023

The 19 charges of deception outline that Carey dishonestly induced people to "make a monetary payment to you after you fraudulently claimed to have cancer and needed finances to obtain treatment for same with the intention of making a gain for yourself or causing loss to another."

The two charges of providing a false instrument allege that Carey used "an instrument which was and which you knew or believed to be, a false instrument," to induce another person to do some act, make some omission, or provide some service.

The names of the people that Carey allegedly defrauded were not read out in court on Friday.

Carey was granted free legal aid following an application from his solicitor Edward Hughes, with Judge John O'Leary remarking that it appeared that Carey had "no income whatsoever."

Detective Sergeant Michael Bourke from Waterford Garda Station gave evidence of Carey's arrest, stating that the former Kilkenny hurler made no reply when charged with the offenses on Friday morning.

The case has been sent forward for trial at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on November 3.

Carey has been released on bail on a range of conditions, including that he must sign on at a Garda station and inform gardaí of any intention to travel abroad.

The court was told that there was no objection to the bail.