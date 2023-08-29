The search for 74-year-old Daniel McLaughlin, who was reported missing in Co Donegal late in July, has been stood down.

“Following the recovery of a body at the port of Cairnryan, Scotland on 1st July 2023 and confirmed DNA analysis by Police Scotland, the missing person appeal in respect of Daniel McLaughlin, 74 years, has been stood down," An Garda Síochána confirmed in a statement today, August 29.

An Garda Síochána thanked the media and public for their assistance in this matter.

No further action is required and no further information is available at this time, the Irish police force added.

The search for McLaughlin was stood down nearly a month after An Garda Síochána issued a missing person appeal for the Donegal man on July 28.

"Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 74-year-old Daniel McLaughlin who is missing from his home in Quigley’s Point, Co Donegal," An Garda Síochána said in its missing person appeal.

"Daniel was last seen at his home in Quigley’s Point, Co Donegal, in or around the 7th of July 2023.

"Daniel is described as being 6’ in height with a slim build. Daniel has grey hair. His eye colour is believed to be blue. He wears glasses.

"He is known to regularly visit Quigley's Point Village, Derry City, and Carndonagh."