IrishCentral wants to share your videos with our worldwide audience

IrishCentral is on the hunt for some of the newest, funniest, and most unique videos to share with our monthly audience of 3 million people.

Whether it's a minute of hilarious madness of five minutes of pure Irish musical genius we want to see what you've got.

Do you have a video that can rival the cuteness of Con, the Irish dancing toddler:

Two-year-old shows off his Irish dance moves This might be one of the cutest Irish dance videos out there  Read more about talented Con Holleran here: http://bit.ly/2WAMxQU Publiée par IrishCentral.com sur Dimanche 4 août 2019

Or maybe you have a video that's equal parts Irish and hilarious, like this young farmer:

The best little farmer in Ireland The future of farming in Ireland is in safe hands with the likes of young Kilkenny farmer Oscar around  Publiée par IrishCentral.com sur Jeudi 22 août 2019

Perhaps you recently visited Ireland and captured a scene that you just can't find anywhere else on the planet:

Rush hour in Ireland You never know what you might see on the streets of Ireland on a typical day!  Credit: The Barber Room, Portarlington, County Laois. Publiée par IrishCentral.com sur Jeudi 8 août 2019

Did you attend an event where the craic was just unreal:

Rattling Bog wedding singsong What are the chances of a singsing like this after Saturday's Royal Wedding?  Video: Clodagh McCarthy Publiée par IrishCentral.com sur Vendredi 18 mai 2018

Or maybe you have an amazing musical talent you want to share:

The Bodhrán Boys What great talents these three guys have! Check out our stories on Irish Culture here: http://bit.ly/2kQ786r Publiée par IrishCentral.com sur Mardi 17 septembre 2019

IrishCentral wants your video submissions!

Send submissions to Submit@IrishCentral.com to be featured on IrishCentral.