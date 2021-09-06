An Account Executive is being sought by IrishCentral's parent company, Studio Media, in the Dublin office.

About the job

Studio Media (studiomedia.com) is the leading digital media company that serves the Irish, Irish American, and Irish Diaspora communities providing political, current affairs, food, entertainment, lifestyle, and historical commentary to audiences throughout the world. Its portfolio includes IrishCentral, Ireland of the Welcomes, and British Heritage Travel.

Role description:

We are currently looking for a driven and enthusiastic professional to join our growing team. As an Account Executive, you will be responsible for the execution of client campaigns across the Studio Media publications. You will be working in a fast-paced, innovative, and growing environment.

The successful candidate will be the primary point of contact with assigned clients, and the role is to manage and execute client campaigns.

Role specification:

- Manage a portfolio of client accounts

- Regular client contact with day to day teams, both client and agency-side

- Develop strong relationships with clients to understand needs and spot opportunities for account growth

- Work on projects from concept, development, delivery, and post-campaign analysis.

- Have a strong knowledge of ad operations and social media management

- Analyze market competitors and trends.

- Work closely with the commercial and editorial team in order to facilitate client requests

- Achieve campaign targets and generate detailed campaign reports

Ideal candidate:

- B2B experience working with clients across several industries such as travel, food & drink, retail, hospitality, real estate etc.

- The capability of adapting to the needs of the client and the business to make sure we deliver consistent results efficiently

- Understand the customer journey and the impacts that can be made by actions at the right time and through the right channel

- Excellent ability to build relationships and rapport, adapting your style to suit the situation and the person with whom you are communicating, with both colleagues and clients

- Appetite to grow and develop your cross channel marketing knowledge into expertise

- Excellent interpersonal, communication, and people skills

- Demonstrable track achievement against targets and metrics

- Experience with digital marketing channels is essential. Must have demonstrable experience managing some (or all) of the following: Google Analytics, Hubspot, Paid Social, Email, Ad Operations.

Interested candidates to apply including a cover letter and curriculum vitae and job title in the subject line.

Job type: Full-time with the opportunity to work remotely

Experience:

1+ years of experience in the client services/digital marketing space (preferred).