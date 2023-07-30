The sons of an American tourist who was savagely beaten by a gang of youths in Dublin have visited the location where their father was attacked.

Stephen Termini, 57, from Buffalo, New York, suffered serious head injuries after being attacked by a gang of youths on the corner of Talbot Street and Store Street on Wednesday, July 19. He remained in a coma for more than a week after the attack, but his sons revealed on Friday that he is now awake.

Termini's sister Michelle previously stated that he may lose an eye as a result of his injuries.

Termini's sons Mike and Jesse Rizzuto, who have flown to Ireland to be with their father, revealed on Saturday that they traveled to the site of the attack earlier in the month.

"My brother and I stood where our father was attacked. It's a very heavy spot, but it'll take more than that to keep us down," Mike Rizzuto said in a post on Facebook.

Rizzuto said his father's health has improved in recent days but said it would be a "long healing process".

He also said that Irish people have been "incredible" to him and his brother since they arrived in Ireland and thanked the Irish for their "love and support".

"We know the unfortunate accident does not define the rest of the country," Mike Rizzuto said on Facebook.

Rizzuto noted that Minister for Justice Helen McEntee had allocated an additional €10 million to ensure a more visible Garda presence on the streets of Dublin, describing it as a "great start" but stating that "more can be done".

Three teens have been charged in connection with the attack. The boys, aged 14, 15, and 16, have all been charged with assault causing harm.