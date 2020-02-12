The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke has announced that the 64th recipient of the Rohan Award is Holyoke-native Brynn Gillis.

The Rohan Award is presented to a person who has made significant contributions to the overall success of the Parade and/or the Association.

Brynn is a 10-year Committee member having served in a number of key positions, including as Chair of the Ambassador’s Breakfast, Chair of the Awards Dinner, the Road Race Committee, the Marketing Committee, and serving on the Board of Directors. She is currently Chair of the Music Committee, ensuring the Parade attracts the best and most entertaining bands to Holyoke. Brynn is the fourth member of her family to receive this award – her father, Ray Feyre; aunt, Mary Lynch; and sister, Hayley Dunn, are also Rohan award recipients.

Brynn is a graduate of Holyoke High School and Clark University where she was a standout soccer player. She continues to play soccer and is on the Board of Directors for the Holyoke Youth Soccer League where she also enjoys coaching her daughter, nieces, and nephews. Brynn is a Juvenile Probation Officer for Holyoke District Court.

Brynn is married to Holyoke native, Chris Gillis, President of Gillis Insurance and they have two beautiful children – Kendall Susan and James Raymond.

Brynn and other Award recipients will be recognized at the St. Patrick’s Committee Awards Dinner on Saturday, February 1st at The Wherehouse? in Holyoke, MA. To purchase tickets, please contact Karen Casey at kmkc@comcast.net or Barbara Hannan-Rogers at twinsmommy@aol.com.

The 69th St. Patrick’s Parade will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020, and the 45th Road Race will be held on Saturday, March 21st.

For more information, please visit our website www.holyokestpatricksparade.com.

