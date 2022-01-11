Do you have a special St. Patrick's Day memory, a tale to tell about March 17, or some big news about Paddy's Day 2022? Share it with the global Irish on IrishCentral Storytellers!

St. Patrick's Day, Ireland's national holiday on March 17, is a phenomenon celebrated around the world, but to the Irish and Irish-at-heart, it's an extra very special day.

This St. Patrick's Day, we want to hear from you, our global audience, to find out what March 17th means to you.

We're calling on our global Irish to submit a memory, funny story, or snippet of news to IrishCentral Storytellers explaining what St. Patrick's Day means to you and why it's such a special time of the year.

After St. Patrick's Day, the team here at IrishCentral will select our favorite story and the winner will receive an Irish Heritage Tree, their very own tree planted in Ireland by IrishCentral.

St. Patrick's Day story ideas

Perhaps you've some wonderful memories of your childhood St. Patrick Days celebrated with your family and friends?

Maybe there's a special recipe you cook every March 17th you'd like to share with the IrishCentral community?

Was there an epic party some St. Patrick's Day that will go down in history and you feel the world should know about it?

Maybe you have a special St. Patrick's Day tradition you continue with your family that's too special not to share?

Or perhaps, after a really tough two years of the pandemic, you have exciting St. Patrick's Day 2022 news from your community that you happily wish to shout from the rooftops!?

How to enter

Use IrishCentral Storytellers to submit your story to our editors. This portal will allow you to upload your story and images to our system. They will then be reviewed before being published.

Each story must be at least 300 words long. They should include images that you have permission to use.

We look forward to hearing from you and wishing you all a Lá Fhéile Pádraig sona! (Happy St. Patrick's Day!)

Sign up to IrishCentral Storytellers here.