A GoFundMe for an Irish teenager who died in Slovenia last week has raised more than €21,000 in just three days, with unspent funds to be redirected to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Sean Shannon, 18, from Ennis in Co Clare, was reported missing in the popular tourist destination of Lake Bled on Friday, August 18. Concerns were raised after Shannon's phone, wallet, passport, and clothes were discovered on Friday afternoon, resulting in a large search and rescue effort.

Divers from the PRS rescue station in Bled discovered Shannon's body around 20 meters from the shore in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Shannon, a self-taught pianist, had been traveling Slovenia by himself at the time of his disappearance.

Mary Howard, a family friend and local Fine Gael councilor, launched a GoFundMe to provide Shannon's family with financial support to help cover the "considerable expenditure" that they will face in the coming weeks.

The fundraiser has raised more than €21,500 so far, surpassing Howard's target of €20,000.

Howard said she was "blown away" by people's generosity, adding that any unspent money will be donated to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

She described Shannon as a "respectful, shy, humble young man with an extraordinary talent."

"The world was his oyster and we were all looking forward to following his career. Sean was a child prodigy -the first one I have ever met and most probably the only one," Howard said on GoFundMe.

"On Saturday morning the world of the Shannon family changed forever when we learned that Sean had died."

President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins paid tribute to Shannon, describing him as a musician with "unique and extraordinary talent."

"While still only 18, Seán had already exhibited a fantastic musical ability, having commenced his learning of the piano as a self-taught pianist.

"Indeed, I remember meeting Seán in September 2018 when he performed at an event which I attended at Glór Theatre to mark the 50th anniversary of ClareCare. At the time, Seán was a second year student in Ennis Community College and was already distinguishing himself with his abilities, which he was sharing with a public that recognised the unique and extraordinary talent that he possessed."

Statement by President Higgins on the death of Seán Shannon https://t.co/yqHPLd2KB9 — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) August 21, 2023

You can learn more about the "Sean Shannon RIP" GoFundMe here.