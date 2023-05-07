A remembrance service will take place next Friday for Mayo native Finbar Cafferkey, who was killed while fighting Russian forces in Ukraine last month.

The memorial service will take place in Ted Lavelle's function room in Cashel on Cafferkey's native Achill Island at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 12. The service will be followed by a period for mourners to express their condolences.

Cafferkey's funeral will take place at a later date when his body has been repatriated to Ireland.

Cafferkey's family confirmed his death on Thursday, April 27. The 45-year-old is survived by his parents Tom and Celine, his brothers Eamon and Colm, and his sisters Maeve and Orla.

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed last month that it is providing consular assistance to the family.

Speaking last month, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin offered his condolences to Cafferkey's family and described Cafferkey as a man of "clear principles".

"My deepest sympathies to the Cafferky family on the sad passing of Finbar," Martin told reporters last month.

"He obviously was a young man of clear principles. Our thoughts and our prayers are with the family," he added.

Cafferkey was killed fighting Russian forces in eastern Ukraine. He had previously traveled to Syria to assist the Kurdish militia in their battle against the Islamic State.

He also traveled to the Greek-Macedonian border eight years ago to assist refugees arriving in Europe and took part in protests in his native Mayo, including the Shell to Sea protests against the Corrib Gas project.

Pat O'Donnell, a prominent member of the Shell to Sea protest group, said Cafferkey's death was "really sad news" and described Cafferkey as a "good guy" who was "great craic".

