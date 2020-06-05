MyIrishDate is a new Irish American dating app that’s gearing up to launch. Before kick-off, they want to find out more about what the Irish and Irish Americans around the world are looking for when it comes to love.

MyIrishDate's aim is to bring like-minded, fun people together creating a community where you fit right in. Outside of Ireland, the greatest Irish community in the world is without doubt Irish Americans - full of love, fun, kinship, and that connection. MyIrishDate will be made up of people born in Ireland, of Irish descent, and those who simply love the Irish.

This new Irish dating site wants to create a huge tribe of Irish people. Why? Because the Irish get each other.

MyIrishDate came about because its founders noticed the need for change in the online dating world. Looking at other dating sites they realized they are lacking and asking all the wrong questions, not properly capturing what it is that makes their users tick.

Most dating sites focus on their user's earnings, weight, height, and other superficial assets. Both women and men are undeniably tired of having to describe themselves in this same way that really has nothing to do with who they really are. It is time for something new and MyIrishDate realized that there was a gap in the market for a dating site that wants to find out who their users really are.

MyIrishDate enables daters to create a profile that for once they will be truly happy with. A profile that shows how they live their lives, what they find funny, and what is important to them.

This tribe on MyIrishDate will know the true you - how you grew up, probably what your favorite dinner is, what makes you laugh and these little things all go a long way creating new friends. Sure opposites attract but we all know similarities are comforting.

MyIrishDate's mission is not all about dating – it is about creating a meaningful tribe both online and offline to share the ups and downs of life. Dating is key but MyIrishDate’s mission is bigger.

Once we’ve all defeated COVID-19, MyIrishDate will have great events that people can come along to, on their own, or with a great big gang of friends. These events will cement this tribe around a common set of appreciated values to ensure everyone feels appreciated and respected. Before you attend events you can logon and enjoy the fantastic chats, fun, and online activities that MyIrishDate has to offer.