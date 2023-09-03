A toddler and his grandparents who were killed in a tragic car crash in Tipperary on Tuesday will be laid to rest later on Sunday.

Thomas O'Reilly, 45, Bridget O'Reilly, 46, and their grandson Tom O'Reilly, 3, were all killed when the car they were traveling in collided with a wall shortly before 9 p.m. on Tuesday in Cashel.

Both front occupants of the car - Tom O'Reilly Jr. and his wife Diane (22) - were removed from the scene and received treatment for their injuries at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel. Both Tom Jr. and Diane remain in hospital.

All three victims reposed at Halla na Féile in Cashel on Saturday evening before being their removal to St. John the Baptist Church in the town.

Their funeral mass will take place at the same church at 2 p.m. on Sunday and will be followed by a burial in Cormac's Cemetery.

Anyone wishing to view a stream of Sunday's funeral service or leave a message of condolence for the family can do so by clicking here.

On Thursday, a large crowd gathered at St. John the Baptist Church for a service in memory of the three victims.

Fr. Enda Brady told mourners that the local community did not know what to say following the "awful event on Tuesday night" but said locals wanted to show support for the O'Reilly family.

Thomas O'Reilly's brother Michael lit three candles in front of the altar in memory of the three victims.

Will Ryan, principal of St. John the Baptist Boys' School, said Cashel was "united in grief" following Tuesday's tragedy. He also asked for a speedy recovery for Tom O'Reilly's parents.

Tom O'Reilly is survived by his parents Tom and Diane, grandparents Paddy and Judy, and his extended family. Thomas and Bridget O'Reilly are additionally survived by Thomas's parents Willie and Nellie and Bridget's parents Thomas and Ann.

Tuesday's accident was the second tragic crash to take place in Tipperary in just a few days after four young people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Clonmel on Friday, August 25.

Nicole Murphy, Zoey Coffey, and Grace McSweeney (all 18) had received their Leaving Certificate results earlier in the day and were on their way to a celebration in Carlow Town at the time of the crash. Grace's 24-year-old brother Luke was driving the car.

All four victims have now been laid to rest, with Clonmel coming to a standstill on Friday for Luke and Grace McSweeney's joint funeral service.