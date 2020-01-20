IrishCentral is looking to feature the best stories about GAA clubs anywhere in the world as part of our new monthly feature.

From the small island of Guernsey to the bright lights of Manhattan and from the harsh conditions of Winnipeg to the shores of Western Australia, GAA clubs are often the lifeblood of Irish communities abroad; an intrinsic link to their national heritage.

Each club has its own distinct story and we want to hear yours.

We’re on the lookout for GAA clubs in far-flung corners of the world who embody the best of Irishness abroad.

Do you know of a particularly tight-knit GAA club thriving in a distant land?

Was your club founded thanks to a moment of serendipity?

Is there a particularly hard-working volunteer forming the backbone of your club?

Whether you want to boost your club’s profile, increase its membership or simply showcase the great work done by volunteer members, we want to hear from you.

To nominate your club to feature on IrishCentral, just email Editors@irishcentral.com and drop us a line.

We look forward to featuring the many wonderful GAA clubs from around the globe.

If you want to follow IrishCentral's GAA news check out our Facebook group, Global Irish GAA.

Or if you've regular GAA and community news you'd like to share with IrishCentral's audience you can sign up to IrishCentral Storytellers, our contributor's network, and spread your good news with the global Irish community here.