Just days after the British Prime Minister asked the people of the United Kingdom to stay at home to flatten the curve and fight off the Coronavirus' spread he has texted positive for Covid-19.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus as the outbreak continues to spread across the United Kingdom.

As of Thurs, Mar 26, 2020, the United Kingdom has recorded 11,658 cases of Coronavirus, with 2,129 cases in the previous 24 hours detected. Since the start of the outbreak 57 years ago the United Kingdom has suffered 578 deaths.

On Friday, a Downing Street spokesman said:

"After experiencing mild symptoms yesterday, the Prime Minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England's Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty.

"The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive.

"In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street.

"He is continuing to lead the government's response to coronavirus."

This news comes just two days after the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles was confirmed to be infected with Covid-19. Other world leaders have also tested positive, such as Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

On March 23 Johnson released a rousing statement urging the British public to stay at home. He said:

"You must stay at home, because the critical thing we must do to stop the disease spreading between households. That is why people will only be allowed to leave their home for the following very limited purposes: Shopping for basic necessities as infrequently as possible; one form of exercise a day, for example, a run, walk, or cycle alone or with members of your household; any medical need to provide care or to help a vulnerable person; and traveling to and from work, but only where this is absolutely necessary and cannot be done from home. That’s all."

