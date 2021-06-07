A baby girl has been fatally injured by a dog in Clashmore, Co Waterford today, June 7, gardai have confirmed.

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances after a female infant, aged 3 months, was fatally injured by a dog at a residence in Clashmore, Co Waterford in the early hours of this morning, June 7.

Gardaí and paramedics treated the infant at the scene until she was taken to Cork University Hospital. She was pronounced deceased a short time later.

RTÉ reports that the scene has been preserved and members of the Garda Technical Bureau will carry out an examination later today. A post-mortem on the child is expected to be carried out at Cork University Hospital.

It is understood that a file will be sent to the Coroners’ Court and an inquest will be held in due course.

Independent Councillor Séamus O’Donnell told the Sunday World: “I was just speaking to a woman who is close to the tragedy, she told me the dog went up into the room and killed the baby.

“She had just seen the grandmother out walking the dog and the young baby yesterday, they live in the village.

“It is awful, it’s a terrible tragedy for the mother and for the whole family, it’s very sad. My thoughts and sympathies are with the entire family."

The Mayor of Waterford City and County, Councillor Damien Geoghegan, told RTÉ: "There’s no doubt but that the community will rally around and support the family, that’s how we do things in Ireland and I’m sure we won’t be found wanting on this occasion."

Fr Milo Guiry of Ardmore, whose parish encompasses the village of Clashmore, said the death of the baby girl is a "terrible tragedy."

He added: “We will keep the family in our prayers. Every support will be offered to them. It is terrible, terrible news.”