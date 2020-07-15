The owners of Cahermoyle House, a huge mansion in County Limerick on 43 acres of land, are looking for a dynamic couple to oversee the running of the house and also deliver a business plan and run an enterprise.

The role is not a "passive caretaker role" and comes with big responsibilities, according to the job listing.

The owners are looking for the right people to help take care of the beautiful property and help prepare it for the next phase of its life.

Successful applicants will be involved in setting up an international English school at the property in addition to developing a sustainable organic farm.

The successful applicants will receive coaching and mentoring for the role, which is fully residential.

The ideal candidate will oversee the running of an enterprise, developing and delivering a business plan and managing cash flow, according to the job description.

Built in the early 19th-century by renowned architect J.J. McCarthy, Cahermoyle House is the definition of a dream home.

The huge 36,500 square foot property shows influences of Venetian, Tuscan, Romanesque, and Gothic design and even includes its very own chapel.

In total, the house features a whopping 30 rooms in addition to a walled garden, a formal garden, an outdoor swimming pool, 25 acres of pastures and 15 acres of woods.

The house's double-height lobby, littered with Venetian style columns, is its most impressive room and boasts an absolutely spectacular ornate fireplace.

Cahermoyle House is situated 2km away from Ardagh and 21km away from the heritage town of Adare.

We can certainly think of worse things to do than spend our time taking care of this absolutely magnificent property.

