A tourist, reportedly an American, is in Dublin's Beaumont Hospital after a serious assault last night, Wednesday, July 19.

Gardaí in Store Street are appealing for witnesses in relation to a serious assault that occurred on Talbot Street, Dublin 1, last night.

The incident is believed to have occurred at around 10:40 pm, Gardaí said, when it’s reported a number of persons attacked a man.

The man, aged in his 50s, was later taken to hospital. Gardaí said on Thursday morning that the man is currently receiving treatment at Beaumont Hospital. His condition was described as serious but stable.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information in relation to this incident or who may have video footage to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

According to RTÉ News at One, the victim is a 57-year-old tourist from Washington in the US and is "a regular visitor to Ireland."

He was "confronted, beaten, and kicked by a group of youths" after leaving the guesthouse he was staying in on Talbot Street.

He sustained "severe head and facial injuries during the attack" that are "life-changing."

Gardaí are reportedly attempting to determine a motive, but do not believe it was robbery because the victim still had his possessions.

Dublin North councillor Nial Ring told RTÉ radio’s News at One: “People are sickened by what happened to that tourist last night.

"And yet, people are not surprised because we have seen Talbot Street go downhill and we have brought this up time and again with the chief superintendent in the area, Pat McManamon, who has been very understanding, but has pointed out time and again that it’s down to a lack of resources."

"I'm now calling on the Minister for Justice to come into the North Inner City.

“We have a community safety partnership just about ready to go, but what we really need are gardaí on the beat.

“We need Store Street Garda station fully resourced. They are stretched to the limit. They’re doing the best they can, but slowly but surely that part of town is becoming a no-go area.

"And as a Dubliner who goes into town and out of town all the time, I just think this is really frightening for people to hear attacks like this.”