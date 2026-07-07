One of the bright spots so far in 2026 is that the UK labour market is showing signs of stability and overall strength as the second quarter begins. According to recent March reports, permanent job placements reached their highest levels in four years, despite rising unemployment. This labour market stability is reinforcing economic confidence, especially with local businesses.

Labour Market Stability in 2026

Tradingview data shows payroll numbers are falling and wage growth is slowing in the UK. The UK labour market is in a cooling phase, and it's evident across the country. And with this comes strengthened confidence in the economy as the year progresses. Investors also follow these labour market releases through market analysis and economic calendars from providers such as OANDA to better understand how employment trends may influence expectations for future Bank of England policy.

Businesses across the UK are hiring more staff, as data from the tax office indicates. The payrolled employment rose by 20,000 (provisional estimate) between January and February 2026.

Hiring across the private sector is facing hesitancy, partly due to higher costs and a structural skills mismatch. Yet, the public sector has seen higher pay growth (7.9% in 2025) than the private sector (3.6%).

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), regular earnings, which exclude bonuses, rose by 3.8% in the November-to-January period, marking the slowest growth pace since late 2020. These figures are closely watched because they help shape expectations around inflation, interest rates, and the broader UK economic outlook.

An unexpected but welcome development occurred in the 16-24 unemployment rate, which fell to 16.0% in Q1 2026. Employment in the 16-24 demographic is a key area of concern to the Government, especially for addressing the skills gap.

Why the Market is Stabilising

Easing wage growth, resilient hiring, and steady unemployment rates are the three reasons why the labour market is stabilising in 2026. Although unemployment rates have remained around 5.1% - 5.2%, there has been greater-than-expected resilience in employment levels.

Payrolls and overall employment data show that unemployment is settling rather than rising sharply. In addition, there is a steady decline in economic inactivity, and an improved participation rate, especially among specific demographics.

According to KPMG’s UK Chief Economist, Yael Selfin, these conditions have reduced pressure on the Bank of England (BoE) in 2026. They also allow the apex bank to manage the economy without resorting to drastic measures amid global market turmoil.

Labour Market Stability Will Spur Growth

The Government is supporting the labour market through initiatives such as the Get Britain Working Trailblazer, which is making an impact in local job markets.

In North Yorkshire, for instance, the Council is offering 3-month work placements for residents who have been out of employment. Employers will receive a grant to cover wages and insurance contributions.

This move will support people who have been off work for several reasons, and could stimulate the local and regional economies in the coming months.

With the new minimum wage rise in effect since 1 April, UK workers now earn up to 4.1% more, with the expectation that it will remain steady ahead of the changes in the cost of living in one year.

The combination of economic inflation and increased wages may force employers to hesitate in hiring new workers in the coming months, unless the inflation falls.

What this Means for Scarborough

According to Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden, 381,000 more people are now working since the start of 2025. In York and North Yorkshire, the employment rate has been better than the national average in the last few years.

Yet, there is reduced hiring and increased competition for vacancies, especially in retail and hospitality. As a seaside economy, Scarborough is sensitive to economic fluctuations in tourist spending. This could impact the disposable income and employment rates in the region.

The potential impact is an increase in the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits. The Government will continue to focus on skills training and local employment initiatives, like the Learn, Earn, Apply, Progress (LEAP) programme.

Hiring is Fragile, Growth Could Slowdown

Geopolitical tensions still cast a shadow over global markets, and the UK is not left out. The services sector took a severe hit since February 2026, as stagflation risks accelerated on the back of higher fuel prices.

These have driven up input costs and strained operations across services and logistics, making hiring more difficult. The services sector employs around 80% of UK workers.

Recently, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its UK growth forecast by 0.5 points for 2026 due to the impacts of the U.S.-Iran war.

If economic growth slows down, then there could be a further uptick of unemployment, which analysts say could reach 5.4%, marking an 11-year high. April will be the real test, especially in the labour market. As the minimum wage increases, employer costs in a flat labour market may force smaller employers to pause recruitment.

This is risky, especially if apprenticeships and entry-level hiring are affected.

UK Economy Q2 Outlook: The BoE Awaits Further Developments

Following the Middle East unrest, the BoE Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) would likely not change its stance on the interest rate until inflation softens.

This could mean that interest rates stay higher for longer, with the potential of another rate hike. If, however, inflation drops and employment rates improve, the MPC could be more inclined to slash rates in the face of more favourable conditions.

As it stands, analysts expect the inflation to spike in Q2, pushing towards 3.5% or higher. This will impact local jobs further, as employers freeze hiring.

The BoE is on a meeting-by-meeting basis, monitoring incoming data, especially in services and wage growth, to determine its next action.

Final Words

The UK is coping with the impact of tumultuous global markets, which have seen top institutions and analysts lower their growth expectations. While the labour market is showing signs of stabilising, the Government will manage the inflation and wage increase to ensure jobs are available.