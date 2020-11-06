In stores like Faith & Begorra, Celtic Crossroads, Irish Centre, and Tinkers Cart across the United States and from wonderful vendors such as Celtic Clothing, Mucros Weavers, and Erin Knitwear, this winter stay warm with little Irish magic.

With winter moving in fast and the holidays just around the corner it's about time that we turn our thoughts to choosing the perfect Irish gifts for your loved ones. From warm winter clothing to sparking Irish jewellery or beloved Irish foods these

North American Celtic Trade Association Irish stores and vendors have the perfect gifts for you.

Faith & Begorra, located just a short distance west of New York City is getting ready for their 29th Christmas season. They are stocked with sweaters, capes, vests, and coats. Hanna hats galore in every size. Jewelry that sparkles in gold and silver and rings from sizes four to 14.

Featuring Family Crests, new to Faith & Begorra are Heraldry pillows and throws. Any name can be finely embroidered. Give the gift of family history this Christmas.

Faith & Begorra offer online shopping from Faithandbegorra.com, curbside pickup, and delivery within an 8-mile radius, or visit the shop at the center of Denville and have cuppa.

40 Broadway, Denville, NJ. Tel: 973-625-0070. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram. Shop online here or email faithandbegorra@gmail.com

Celtic Crossroads NW is celebrating 12 years of being in business in the beautiful Victorian Seaport town of Port Townsend, Washington as a family-owned and operated business (3 generations).

They recently moved to a new location and at that time they changed their name as well. Formerly known as Wandering Angus Celtic Traders the business was bought by the Ayres’ Clan in 2008.

Celtic Crossroads goes against the grain and aims to keep their extended family together rather than have them disperse to the far-flung reaches of the globe. This store is/was a means to that end. In their time of learning about the Celts, they have found that the Celtic movement is helping people find their roots and keep in touch with family traditions. That movement fits perfectly with their desire to find their roots including Irish, Scottish, and Cornish, and keep their family unit together. Celtic Crossroads strives to order from family-owned and operated Celtic Companies.

For more information visit www.celticcrossroadsnw.com, email info@celticcrossroadsnw.com or phone them on 360.344.2123. Follow Celtic Crossroads NW on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Irish Centre

The Irish Centre gift shop, in Spring Lake, New Jersey, was established on the Jersey Shore, in 1978. People start shopping at the Irish Centre for wedding bands and engagement gifts.

As life progresses, they buy Christening outfits, baby gifts, children's clothing, and celebrate Holy Communions, birthdays, anniversaries, and Christmas with gifts for each occasion. The store also sells Aran sweaters, clothing, Waterford and Galway Irish crystal, Nicholas Moss pottery, Simon Pearce glassware, Belleek Parian China, imported Irish foods, and candy.

Irish Centre also stocks beautiful Irish jewelry collections and Claddagh rings, personalized giftware, and art. The store's open seven days a week, all year round.

1120 Third Ave, Spring Lake, NJ 07762. Email them at moya@njirish.com or visit www.NJirish.com.

Tinkers Cart

The Tinker’s Cart is located right in the heart of Massachusetts. Bringing the best the Emerald Isle has to offer for over 25 years to customers in New England and beyond. Situated in the brand new Worcester Public Market in the historic Canal District, the Blackstone Canal District is widely considered to be the city’s hottest, hippest, and most hospitable inner-city neighborhood. The Worcester Public Market is a multi-vendor, food-oriented marketplace in the European tradition.

Cheryl Hughes is happy to be joined by her friend Jennifer Lane Courville in the shop. Jen is a member of the Lane family of Erin Knitwear and Erin Hampers in Cork. The Tinker’s Cart also has a prominent website presence and ships all over the US.

During the pandemic, the Tinker’s Cart put on their thinking cap and pivoted to serve their customers. Cheryl said that did whatever it took to keep moving forward. They stepped up the website sales, they sold by holding Facebook live selling events weekly from their closed shop. They continue these events still once a month. People seem to love them and now are coming to the store to meet Jen and herself in person. Another leap the Tinker’s Cart took was to begin an Irish subscription box service.

Worcester Public Market. 152 Green St, Worcester, MA 01604. Tel: 978-618-0004. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. For more visit irishandcelticgifts.com.

Celtic Clothing

CelticClothing.com is an Irish owned online company located 30 miles south of Philadelphia. Since 1995, they have traveled all 32 counties of Ireland sourcing unique Irish gifts that can be delivered to your door.

All Irish gifts from CelticClothing.com are already imported and kept in stock in the U.S; so no dealing with a lengthy post-purchase "returns" process to Ireland.

CelticClothing.com also offers free shipping on all orders over $75 and easy returns to its U.S. location. Shop their wide range of the very best in both traditional and contemporary Irish gifts and fashions.

8 Prospect Ave, West Grove, PA 19390. Tel: 610-662-9154. Visit www.CelticClothing.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, or Twitter.

Mucros Weavers

Mucros Weavers are located at Muckross House, Killarney, County Kerry, and is the focal point for visitors to Killarney National Park. They weave scarves using only the finest quality yarns on Hattersly looms that are almost 200 years old. Because all their scarves are individually woven they have a selvage on each side ensuring they will last and it gives each scarf its quality finish. All of their colorful products are made from premium yarns such as wool, mohair, and alpaca. They complement their ranges with ladies and gents tweed headwear, ladies bags, and capes, gents vests, in both traditional and contemporary style.

Mucros Weavers, Muckross House, Killarney National Park, Killarney, Co. Kerry, Ireland. Tel: + 353 (0) 64 663 4526 or + 353 (0) 64 667 0156. weaving@muckross-house.ie / mucrosweavers.ie.

Erin Knitwear

Erin Knitwear specializes in hand-knitting and was set up in 1965 by Tom and Sally Lane. Today the company is still both Irish based in County Cork and Irish owned by their son Billy.

The company began by producing both traditional and fashionable Aran handknits and accessories for ladies, gents, and children. Over the last 55 years, the company has changed and evolved greatly since then. Erin Knitwear works with new designers to produce a range of new styles and designs every year. These designs appeal both to the domestic as well as the international market. Erin Knitwear can be found in select stores and visitor centers all over Ireland and is expanding their business to more and more stores across the US. With Christmas right around the corner, Erin Knitwear is preparing for a busy season for knitwear as the weather gets colder.

Due to the pandemic, the company has had to increase its online presence as brick and mortar stores are closed across Ireland. They have taken it in their stride as another opportunity to reach a larger audience.

All Erin Knitwear products are hand-knit using 100% wool and are fleece-lined for warmth and comfort. The company produces hats, caps, gloves, hand-warmers, scarves, and bags in a range of designs in vibrant and muted colors.

See the full range and where to buy at www.erinknitwear.com. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook for updates to our range.