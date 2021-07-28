Solvar Irish Jewellery is celebrating 80 years in business this year. In 1941, their founder Gustaf Obernik opened Solvar at no.10 Harcourt street Dublin and began creating Irish jewellery.

For 80 years, Solvar Irish Jewellery has been part of making memories, of journeys back home and of family celebrations and milestones. It was back in 1941 when they handcrafted their very first Claddagh ring and they have been making them ever since in our workshop in Dublin.

Each Claddagh ring is crafted to the highest standard by their skilled goldsmiths. Over the years, Solvar have introduced many different styles to their Claddagh ring collection using a variety of metals and stones.

Paul McCue is a Master Goldsmith who has been working with Solvar for over 29 years. Using his vast experience, he carefully crafts our stories of Ireland such as the Claddagh into timeless pieces of Irish jewellery to continue our rich cultural legacy.

Speaking of his craft Paul says, "No two Claddagh rings will ever be the same because of the weight of the stories and the people behind them. The beauty of my craft lies in how I play a part in how families around the world share their tradition and Irish heritage from generation to generation. I feel connected to my country and I’m proud to share that with the world."

A gift of love, crafted in Ireland, the Claddagh echoes a tale of devotion retold over the centuries. Once upon a time, a young Irish sailor was captured and sold into slavery. Far from his native land, he held the memory of his sweetheart deep in his heart. He never forgot her.

Years later, on his safe return to Galway, his gift to her was a Claddagh ring. Forged with the skills he had learned during his imprisonment, it was a token of his enduring love. "With these hands, I give you my heart and I crown it with my love"

All of our sterling silver and gold jewellery is hallmarked by the Assay office in Dublin castle. The Dublin Assay Office is one of the oldest Assay offices in the world. It was founded in 1637 to ensure only the purest quality gold and silver were used in the crafting of jewellery throughout all of Ireland.

Still located today on the grounds of Dublin Castle, every piece of Solvar Jewellery continues to be hallmarked in the traditional way by the assay office as a symbol of quality and reliability.

