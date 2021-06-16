The Tinker's Cart has you covered this Father's Day (June 20) with an amazing selection of gifts for the special man in your life.

The Tinker's Cart has been diligently bringing their customers the finest of what the Emerald Isle has to offer since 1997, and this Father's Day is no different!

Why not choose from a large selection of barware such as pint glasses, Belgian beer glasses, rocks, and shot glasses. An amazing selection of jewelry for the gent is also offered such as Celtic bands, Claddagh rings, and Celtic crosses being just a few ideas for Dad. Coat of Arms keyring and pins are always a hit at the Tinker's Cart.

Their tee-shirts and hoodies are a top seller on Father's Day and every day! They offer a large assortment of tee-shirts all with an Irish twist. 100% cotton or a cotton-poly blend. These shirts come in adult sizes ranging from small to 4XL. If you love tee-shirts check out our Eirewear tee shirt club. A new unique fun tee arrives straight to your doorstep each month!

Another fabulous choice is their Irish Hoodie. These heavyweight sweatshirts are soft and cozy. Felt appliqué and embroidery embellish this quality pullover. "Irish" and shamrock in a double felt appliqué on the front and "Irish" and a shamrock embroidered on the hood for an extra touch. Available in navy, and grey. Sizes S-3XL.

If you have a Father who enjoys a bit of everything, why not choose The Tinker's Cart subscription box service as a present?

Each box is carefully curated to include quality Irish and Irish-themed products. The Tinker's Cart supports small craftsmen and businesses here and across the pond. You can choose from the Snack & Craic box, the Bits & Bobs box, or the very popular Eire Wear tee shirt club for Himself or Herself.

Their Bits & Bobs box contains a wonderful selection of hand-picked treasures. They will thoughtfully select items that compliment each month's themed box.

While the Snack & Craic box will deliver a taste of Ireland right to your doorstep. From the creamy delicious chocolate to the savory crisps your taste buds are in for a delightful surprise. Don't forget the tea....you will be able to sample an assortment of teas too! You also do individual boxes made to order for birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, and babies among others.

The Tinker's Cart is located in the Worcester Public Market, the store is right in the heart of Massachusetts. A multi-vendor, food-oriented marketplace in the European tradition, featuring a wide variety of locally owned small businesses.

Residing in a spectacular new building located right on legendary Kelley Square, in the center of Worcester’s Canal District. Owner Cheryl Hughes moved the store to this new location shortly before the pandemic took hold. Bouncing back and welcoming customers again and carrying an extensive line of knitwear, jewelry, fragrances, giftware, Irish candy and snacks, and more.

Visit the Tinker's Cart at the Worcester Public Market located at 160 Green St, Worcester, MA 01604. They also sell over the country through their website. Have an occasion coming up? Call the shop at 978-618-0004 and Cheryl will help you select the perfect gift or gift box. You can follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or Pinterest.