Symbols carry the gift of meaning across distances, cultures, and generations.

They ground us, steady us, help us understand our world and ourselves. They are a touchstone that reminds us of what matters most and tells us that even the simplest moments are sacred. A talisman to carry on our way. A re-enchantment of the everyday. Symbols do that for us. So does Liwu Jewellery with meaning.

Áine Breen, the designer behind Liwu Jewellery in Co Wexford, captures messages in symbols of gold and silver so that the meaning can never be mistaken or forgotten. As a gift to yourself or as a gift to a dear one, each piece speaks directly to the heart.

Liwu includes symbolism from around the world, and Áine ensures the brand showcases Celtic symbols at their finest. Located in the sunny southeast of Ireland, Liwu brings the magic and spirit of Celtic symbolism to life. Many of the symbols are found in the Irish landscape, carved into stone, found inscribed on ancient manuscripts, or etched in precious metal.

In advance of St. Patrick’s Day, Liwu has two very meaningful pieces on special offer chosen for their messages of hope and empowerment. Áine explains, “The Dara Knot Symbol represents the roots of the mighty Oaktree. Dara comes from the Irish word for Oak, Doire. I feel we all need to remember that we are stronger than we think, just like the Oaktree enduring storms over hundreds of years.” The Strength Small Necklace in silver is on offer for $59 (Normal retail price $78).

The second piece on special offer is the Energy Single Spiral Silver Necklace which represents life, energy, and spirit. “I choose this piece as it’s the perfect reminder to us to shine bright as we emerge this year from the pandemic that has caused so much stress for so many worldwide,” says Áine. This necklace is also reduced to $59 until the 17th of March.

When you hold a piece of Liwu Jewellery with meaning, you are connected to a story that began long before any of us were born, and which will continue long after we’re gone. It’s written in the symbols, honoured for their abiding truth. It’s in the sustainable, recycled eco-gold and silver, which have travelled through many lives and forms to finally end up here, in your hands. It’s in the craftsmanship: designed and handmade in Ireland, finished to perfection, and intended to last a lifetime and beyond.

To avail of these offers and to browse the collection of Celtic Symbols and other collections, visit Liwu Jewellery online here.

