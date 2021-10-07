What to learn how to play an Irish tune? Waltons Irish Music USA is your one-stop hub for your Irish folk instrument needs in the United States and Canada.

Waltons Music has been at the forefront of Irish music since the company was founded by Martin Walton in 1922.

Their range of bodhrans and tin whistles are suited to those starting to learn a Celtic instrument, right up to experienced and professional players.

Waltons bodhrans are renowned for their quality. Whether you are just starting out or an experienced player, we have the drum for you. Featuring tunable bodhrans, standalone drums, and bodhran packs, which include all the accessories you need to master one of Ireland's most loved folk instruments.

Make your drum last longer with our range of must-have accessories for your bodhran including cases, beaters and care products.

No trad session would be complete without the unmistakable sound of the tin whistle. Available in a range of keys and colors, Waltons whistles are made in Ireland and crafted to an Irish tradition, ensuring high-quality, long-lasting sound.

Ireland has a tradition of beautiful music and the name Walton’s is an integral part of that tradition with two retail stores, a music school, a distribution division, a publishing, and manufacturing company.

You can shop Waltons Irish Music on The James Trading Group website.

The James Trading Group has been a distributor of Irish goods in the US and Canada since 1989. Based in New York, they provide a wide range of products.

The James Trading Group specializes in high-quality products and are the official licensee of the Guinness Official Merchandise, Waltons Irish Instruments, Neiphin Peaks, Official Queer Eye Merchandise, Olann, Simply Birch and more.

For more information or to speak to someone in James Trading Group call 914 345 1550 or email sales@thejtg.com. You can also follow them on Facebook and Pinterest.