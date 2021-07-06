We've put together a list of the best unique Irish stores for your summer shopping!

If you can't get to Ireland this year, these shops will bring you closer to the Emerald Isle with their selection of clothes, homeware, and jewelry.

O’Mearas Irish House

It is summer and the tourist season is in full swing in “County Door” (Door County, WI). O’Meara’s Irish House is situated in Fish Creek, which is the center of this gorgeous visitor destination between the shores of Lake Michigan and Green Bay. The Irish store has been welcoming customers and friends for nearly 50 years. Megan O’Meara purchased the store in 1999 and is going into her 22nd season. The nearly 2,000 square foot store holds a treasure trove of woolens, jewelry, giftware, pottery, and sportswear. Some of the newer offerings include Dubarry of Ireland, Rathborne Candles and Nicholas Mosse Pottery.

Customers can also stay above O’Meara’s Irish House in their newly renovated guest house aptly named O’Meara’s Cottage Loft. The darling 500 square foot rental includes a super comfortable king size bed, a full kitchen, and a brand new 3-piece bathroom.

To make reservations or to see the best that Ireland has to offer, visit their website or in person in Fish Creek year-round at 3970 Main Street. Information about their upcoming tours and future events can also be found on their website, Facebook or Instagram.

The Tinker's Cart

Many things at The Tinker’s Cart are green but the future is looking rosy. A purveyor of all things Irish for over 20 years and going strong. The Tinker’s Cart is located in the Worcester Public Market in the heart of Massachusetts. A multi-vendor, food-oriented marketplace in the European tradition. Owner Cheryl Hughes moved the store to this new location shortly before the pandemic shuttered most businesses. "We are excited to offer a wide variety of quality goods from Ireland as well as locally made product with an Irish theme. People from all over New England have been flocking to the market and we are welcoming them back in true Irish style.

To learn more about The Tinker's Cart, you can visit their website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or Pinterest. You can email Tinker's Cart via info@tinkerscart.com or via Facebook messenger.

Boru Jewelry

With summer time upon us a lot of engaged couples would be starting to look at Wedding Bands for their upcoming nuptials. Boru, considered to be at the forefront of Irish Jewelry design, should be your first port of call. Based at the foothills of the Dublin mountains, this family owned and managed fine Jewelry excel at designing bespoke Jewelry for every age.

Whether it is a plain band you require or a band to signal your sentiments in Irish or possibly a more intricate Celtic design like the infamous Celtic Warrior® designs, then Boru are the people to talk to.

A visit to their website is a great place to start and from where you can arrange to book an appointment in-house or via video call where they can talk you through the process in designing that special piece that will be cherished for a lifetime.

You can shop at Boru Jewelry and find out all about the company on their website. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube. Retailers can contact Boru via sales@borujewelry.com.

Mucros Weavers

With a focus on vibrant summer colour ways we have introduced the one size Torc Jacket as above in pink check. This can be complimented with a matching new Chloe handbag. Other colours that reflect the summer vibe are our new camel check in Ladies headwear and accessories.

Our best-selling Trinity Gents Caps are now available in Linen, ideal for the summer. Choose from pale checks as well as black and natural.

Discover all our new summer arrivals and the full range on the Mucros Weavers website. You can also check them out on Instagram and Facebook. Full stock service for immediate delivery.

Faith & Begorra

Faith & Begorra, where owner Susan Banks is beginning their 30th year of business, It is a short 40 minute drive West from NY, in Denville, NJ. Take a ride, and see why award-winning Downtown Denville, thrives even in tough times.

Faith & Begorra is an Irish Catholic Shop, we are purveyors of Communion Attire for boys and girls. Check out their exclusive special day Communion dresses. They are a sweet line of dresses, direct from Dublin. Along with 1000 more dresses, gifts, & suits, makes them the largest, one shop Communion shop on the East Coast. Two food deliveries a week keep them well stocked with lots of Irish treats, bangers, sausage, pudding, and more. Easter Eggs are in. New sweaters have just arrived from Ireland, along with Hanna Hats from Donegal, and sparkly new jewelry.

Shop their website or call them on 973.625.0070. You can also check them out on Facebook or Instagram.

Tipperary Irish Importer

Tipperary is a Celtic Jeweler and Irish Importer with locations in Brunswick NY, Newport RI and Clifton Park NY serving New York, New England and beyond. Their Brunswick location has been operated in the same spot since the 70’s although the McGrath family operations began in 1839 with O’Day Brothers Livery and Grocery, still fondly remembered by many.

O’Day Bros Groceries are now inside all Tipperary stores. Their well-known basic Irish luxury store in Newport Rhode Island serves the Greater Boston, Southcoast and CT area, so as you can see their tradition of service is unmatched.

Tipperary Irish Importer is a full-service jeweler and is certified and accredited by the Federation of Irish Jewelry Manufacturers and Jewelers of America. They carry a large selection of finely crafted Irish jewelry in Sterling, 14K Gold, Platinum and Costume. Let their certified jewelry professionals help you choose the perfect gift for all life’s occasions.

You can shop their website or you can check them out on Facebook and Instagram.