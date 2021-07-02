The Tinker's Cart is the purveyor of all things Irish and has everything from classic Irish clothing and jewelry to subscription boxes and traditional coat of arms.

Located in the Worcester Public Market right in the heart of Massachusetts, the Tinker's Cart has been bringing its customers closer to Ireland for over 20 years.

Residing in a spectacular new building located right on legendary Kelley Square, in the center of Worcester’s Canal District. Owner Cheryl Hughes moved the store to this new location shortly before the pandemic shuttered businesses.

Bouncing back and welcoming customers again the shop is thriving. Situated right next door is the brand new Polar Park. Serving as the home of the Worcester Red Sox, a Minor League Baseball team competing at the Triple-A level and an affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

They work diligently to bring their customers the finest the Emerald Isle has to offer and carry an extensive line of knitwear, jewelry, fragrances, giftware, Irish candy and snacks, and more.

People love coming into the shop and finding their name on their coat of arms keyring and lapel pins. Tinker's Cart offers 100's of names and lots of items that can be customized with your family crest. Great gift ideas for weddings, showers, housewarming, or simply a gift for yourself.

Tinker’s Cart continues to evolve and grow even after all these years. What has evolved from the time we have just experienced is our super popular subscription box program. They love providing happy mail for their customers because really, who wouldn't love a little bit of the Emerald Isle delivered each month. Each box is carefully curated to include quality Irish and Irish-themed products. They support small craftsmen and businesses here and across the pond.

You can choose from the Snack & Craic box, the Bits & Bobs box, or the very popular Eire Wear tee shirt club for Himself or Herself. They also do many individual boxes made to order for birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, among others.

To learn more about The Tinker's Cart, you can visit their website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or Pinterest. You can email Tinker's Cart via info@tinkerscart.com or via Facebook messenger.

Tinker's Cart, Worcester Public Market,152 Green St, Worcester, MA 01606. Tel: +1 978-618-0004.