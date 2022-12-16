It's officially the countdown to December 25! Why not treat someone special (or yourself) to an authentic Irish gift this holiday season?

If you're struggling to decide what Christmas gift to give an Irish loved one or perhaps someone who holds Ireland close to their heart, then these fantastic retailers are here to take the stress away with their wide range of Irish jewelry and clothing pieces.

If you are interested in ancient Celtic symbology or a piece of handcrafted, natural jewelry, then put Connemara Marble's stunning range of Celtic jewelry at the top of your Christmas wish list.

The magic and mystique of Ireland live in their "Colours of Ireland Collection". The four gemstones in this collection are emblematic of each of the four corners of Ireland and each cabochon cut stone is carefully set within hallmarked Irish sterling silver.

The Irish family business has been handcrafting their jewlery since 1945 and Stephen Walsh is a 3rd generation jewelry maker and owns and operates the oldest working quarry in Connemara Co. Galway where they hand lift their precious marble and transport it to their workshop in Dublin.

Connemara Marble is thrilled with the news that they have been designated a Heritage Stone. One of ten stone types to be designated as such this year, Connemara Marble is now one of only 32 Heritage Stones worldwide!

No two pieces of Connemara Marble are the same, each is as unique as a snowflake. Your piece will be presented in a premium gift box and with a certificate of authenticity. Free shipping until December 31 is now on. Check out their website for more information.

Solvar is an award-winning jewelry company crafting Irish jewelry since 1941. The third-generation family-run Irish business combines its passion for Ireland with its love of jewelry.

When Mr. G A Obernik founded Solvar in 1941, he began producing Celtic and Irish jewelry with just two employees. In 1972 his son Nick joined the business at No 10 Harcourt Street. The number of Solvar employees soon grew to over 40 including master craftsmen, model makers, and a design team. In 2002, grandson Marcus joined the company bringing it into the third generation. Throughout its long history and tradition going back over 78 years, Solvar has evolved to become recognized as the leader in the design and manufacture of Irish and Celtic jewelry.

Each piece of Solvar jewelry is individually designed, drawing inspiration from Ireland’s rich heritage and unique icons to provide a cherished memory of Ireland. Their unique icons such as the Claddagh, the Celtic Knot, the Shamrock, the Harp, and the Celtic Cross all have a story to tell from centuries past. Solva's master designers have carefully crafted these icons from yesteryear into timeless pieces of jewelry to continue this rich cultural legacy. Check out their website for more information.

Nestled behind the Redwood Curtain, alongside the Humboldt Bay, Ciara’s Irish Shop has stood at the corner of 2nd and E Street in Old Town Eureka for many decades. They are an Irish-family-owned and operated boutique specializing in novel items from Ireland, Scotland, and the greater parts of Europe and the United Kingdom. Ciara's Irish Shop enjoys bringing quality goods from around the globe to their small county and they are honored and pleasured to share their heritage with those that enter their doors.

If you are looking for a gift that will stand the test of time this holiday season, the team at Ciara's Irish Shop would love to help you find a beautiful Irish cable knit from their renowned sweater wall or perhaps a beautiful piece of cashmere from the Scottish highlands. Shop in store at Ciara’s Irish Shop, 334 2nd St. Eureka, CA 95501, or check out their website.

Nestled in the quiet and historic downtown of Weston, Missouri, The Celtic Ranch features a wide range of authentic Irish clothing and apparel, unique gifts and jewelry, and an impressive selection of domestic and international whiskeys. The Celtic Ranch is ready to help you ring in the holiday season this year with one-of-a-kind gifts for everyone on your nice list. They carry the top name brands of Irishwear like Aran Woollen Mills, Ireland's Eye Knitwear, and West End Knitwear. Give the gift of style with their Harris Tweed accessories from Glen Appin of Scotland and Snow Paw UK. Sneak a jewelry piece in their stockings this year from shimmering brands like Keith Jack, Shanore, Heathergems, and more.

hop the newest collection of the Celtic Ranchwear brand! Expanding from their popular Grandfather Shirts and vests, they've added new styles that are sure to lift up your Christmas spirits! Stay warm with the sherpa-lined men's shacket. Give the gift of style with their new women's poncho wraps and jackets. Keep it casual with a cozy waffle-knit henley or a shamrock Hawaiian shirt for next summer's getaway vacation. Shop in store at Celtic Ranch, 404 Main Street Weston, MO 64098, MO 64098, or online to find the perfect gift!