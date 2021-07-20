Fáilte Irish Import Shop has been providing a diverse selection of fine goods from Ireland and Scotland to the Central Kentucky area and beyond for 20 years.

Ireland in Kentucky! Rolling hills and horse farms. Kentucky and Ireland have some of the same beautiful scenery. The owner of Fáilte Irish Shop, Liza Hendley Betz, emigrated from Dublin, Ireland to America in 1996 and ended up falling in love with Kentucky.

Due to the huge emigration of Irish and Scottish to Kentucky, Liza noticed a great demand for Irish products, and Fáilte "The Irish Shop" was born in December 2001.

This year Fáilte is celebrating 20 years in business, "this is a huge accomplishment we and we owe it all to our wonderful customers. We have had our ups and downs but we are still here so thank you!", says Liza.

Fáilte has a huge choice of 'off-the-boat' Irish so you will find a wonderful assortment of foods. Everything for a fry up including Brennan's bread and black pudding. They can take care of your sweet tooth too with all our Cadburys chocolates and yummy biscuits. Like to cook Irish food? We got you covered with stew mixes, flours, sauces, and jams."

They also sell jewelry, household wares, caps, clothing like Aran jumpers, gloves, bags, wallets, and cool t-shirts, and much much more. A few years ago Fáilte added a coffee shop in their store. Now their customers can come chat and shop!

If you want to go to Ireland to do your shopping come on their trip to the Emerald Isle in September 2022. Fáilte has been doing tours to Ireland since 2006 and always has repeat travelers. They will be visiting the Aran Islands, Cliffs of Moher, Aillwee Caves, Kenmare, Blarney Castle, Glendalough, and much more. It's a trip of a lifetime.

Please visit Fáilte's website for more information. You can also follow them on Instagram and Facebook.