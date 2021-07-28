Erin Knitwear has been specializing in handknitted wool garments since 1965, and their upcoming Autumn/ Winter Collection will be a wardrobe essential.

Erin Knitwear began by producing both traditional and fashionable Aran handknits and accessories for ladies, gents, and children over fifty years ago. Their product range has changed and evolved greatly since then.

They work with new designers enabling the company to produce a range of new styles and designs every year. Today the Erin Knitwear label is recognized as innovative and stylish with a contemporary twist. Their products have a wide appeal for women and men who live in Ireland and also for overseas visitors from both North America and Europe.

All Erin Knitwear clothing products are hand-knit using 100% wool and are fleece-lined for warmth and comfort. The company produces hats, caps, gloves, hand-warmers, scarves, and bags in a range of designs in vibrant and muted colors. Featured in this article by Irish Central are some new product lifestyle shots from their new Autumn/Winter collection 2021.

Erin Knitwear also has an extensive range of Tapestry products, ranging from purses to big holdall bags in a variety of colorful and unique patterns including the Running Horse and the Cheeky Cat. If you fancy a new bag, their tapestry woven fabric collection of bags may be perfect for you. Their foldaway shopping bag, both compact and eco-friendly, opens up to provide ample space for your shopping trips and folds away for easy storage in your handbag. Erin Knitwear's shopper bag is sturdy, made for a busy day at the shops with ample room provided for your goods.

Erin Knitwear now has 100% silk scarves from designer William Morris, such as the Strawberry Thief pattern in red and blue which pair perfectly with the Strawberry Thief in the Tapestry styles. These scarves are light and great for the warm weather while keeping you warm on a breezy night. Other William Morris silk scarf patterns include the Alice in Wonderland, the Golden Lily and the Willow Bough.

Check out Erin Knitwear to see their full extensive range of products and featured online stockists. Don’t forget to browse through the Erin Knitwear Knit Bits collection and see their 100% wool handmade Standing Sheep collectibles in various sizes and colors. Their felt wool Multicolour and MultiGreen Sheep stand out as vibrant and colorful collectibles. Their knitted woolen Mountain Black Face Sheep, wearing a leprechaun hat, will remind you of your Irish connection and heritage.

Erin Knitwear is located at Unit 13, Westpoint Trade Centre, Ballincollig, Cork, P31 PV24. For more information visit their website.