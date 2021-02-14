Made in Scotland and designed in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. This one of a kind tartan has been handcrafted just for you! Woven from 100% wool to raise funds for cancer research.

Neville Gardner, the proprietor of Donegal Square, a Celtic store, based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub, has launched a Hope for Life, specially designed tartan to raise funds for cancer research.

In the fall of 2019, Gardner took part in the American Cancer Society’s “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign. This experience inspired him to create a cancer awareness tartan, adding a unique Celtic twist to products supporting cancer research.

Gardner told IrishCentral "I’ve spent many years of my life finding ways to help our community and bring people from all over together. This tartan is a representation of my life’s work.

Read more Irish family raffling their Co Kilkenny dream home to raise funds for daughter’s cancer battle

"I was invited to raise money for Cancer Research as a part of the Real Men Wear Pink Campaign in 2019. Weaving the colors of some of the most prevalent cancers into a Tartan – represents the fight and hope for a cure.

"When my wife was later diagnosed with Lymphoma it made the reason behind this tartan even more relevant."

Working closely with a weaver in Scotland, the tartan was designed so each of the six vibrant colors has a significance. Pink represents breast cancer, light blue for prostate cancer, lime green for lymphoma, lavender for all cancers, white for lung cancer, and the purple to honor caregivers.

Once the tartan was developed, Donegal Square enlisted its customer base to name the tartan. The name “Hope for Life” was chosen because of our hope that someday cancer research will result in a cure.

These, one of a kind, tartan items are handcrafted in Scotland of 100% wool. Available items include hats, caps, ties, scarves, shawls, stoles, waistcoats, and kilts. A generous portion of the profit from the sale of these products will benefit the American Cancer Society and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

For more information on Hope for Life, visit Donegal Square's website. Visit Donegal Square's bricks and mortar store at 534 Main Street Bethlehem, PA 18018. Phone them on +1 610-866-3244 or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.