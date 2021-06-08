Celtic Ranch has a wide selection of genuine “made in Ireland” pieces that are a true classic, keepsake pieces with today’s updated styling.

Terry Kast opened the Celtic Ranch seventeen years ago in the historic Weston, Missouri, only 35 minutes from Kansas City.

It all started with traditional grandfather (collarless) shirts. They sold so well, she had difficulty keeping them stocked, sometimes taking 90 days to receive an order. So, she looked into manufacturing her own. She has an eye for well-made items with a touch of “rugged,” something that looks good with jeans and boots. And thus, Celtic Ranchwear was born!

The Celtic Ranch also offers a full selection of Mucros hats, caps, handbags, and scarves. But you will also find Hanna patch caps that are made, one at a time, in Donegal...the old fashion way!

In keeping with the rugged/casual theme, Terry and her son, John, developed Kiltman Kilts. The distinguishing feature of these durable garments is the removable pocket that comes in six styles.

Terry always really envisioned herself specializing in women’s fashion and is most proud of the jewelry, clothing, and leather bags she curates for Celtic Ranch. She partnered with John Branigan Weavers in Ireland to create scarves, capes, and ponchos in unique colors for the Celtic Ranchwear label. She commissioned a Celtic Ranch exclusive in the Ladies One-Size Cashmere Sweater, frequently paired with a coordinating Wool and Cashmere Scarf. For a time.

Anyone visiting the Celtic Ranch in Weston is likely to meet their shop dog, a friendly wooly Irish Water Spaniel. Paddy is the current celebrity pup and in 2020, Terry launched Paddy Tails, with fun unisex shirts in celebration of all things canine.

When visiting don't forget to head to the back of the shop to the Whiskey Snug and shop the Midwest largest collection of Irish Whiskeys. The original ground floor snug opened in early 2018 and the upper snug was added in October that year. Alongside this, the seating in the upper snug was expanded and doubled in space in February 2021.

Whiskey lovers can enjoy the Whiskey Snug’s extensive premium selection of Irish, Scotch, unusual bourbons, and ryes that are available by the bottle or by the shot. With over 640 whiskey labels to sip and buy...it’s not a shopping adventure, the Celtic Ranch is an event!

“I always tell people - they’re better off drinking smarter, not more,” says Terry. “So many times, people will buy cheap whiskey, then decide they don’t like it and are hesitant to try it again. Few things are as fun as watching someone try a well-crafted whiskey and discover what all the fuss is really about."

Next time you're in Weston Missouri stop in and see Terry and the team. They're open seven days a week and you can discover even more about what's to love with the Celtic Ranch.

The Celtic Ranch is at 404 Main Street Weston, MO 64098. You can phone them on 816-640-2881. Check out their website for more information or look them up on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.